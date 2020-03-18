Central smelter closed until further notice amid a coronavirus pandemic – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML1dede4d9e2eab3742e5bad4e59958db011% %MINIFYHTML1dede4d9e2eab3742e5bad4e59958db012%

Central Casting, the famous company that has been introducing Hollywood background players since 1925, has closed its doors until further notice due to the closure of the movie and television industry coronavirus. The closure includes its officers in Los Angeles, New York, Georgia and Louisiana.

"Due to great caution for the health and safety of our community, our offices remain closed until further notice," said Jennifer Bender, executive vice president of Central Casting. “Most of the programs we feature have been scaled back until we all feel confident that it's safe to return to work.

“We are in unprecedented times. With the continued spread of COVID-19 and the speed at which everything is changing, we all continue to adapt as best we can, "he said on the Central website." We understand that these are difficult times for all of us and we will continue to communicate as we Things are moving forward. On behalf of me and all of us at Central Casting, we wish you safety and good health. Take care of yourself and those around you. Hoping we all get back to work soon. "