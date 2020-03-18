Celtic's Leigh Griffiths promises to return 'slimmer and meaner' after the closure of the coronavirus | Football news

%MINIFYHTML2585a4a426af468d4a5a49d0a9bd295811% %MINIFYHTML2585a4a426af468d4a5a49d0a9bd295812%





Leigh Griffiths has scored eight goals since Celtic returned from the winter break

%MINIFYHTML2585a4a426af468d4a5a49d0a9bd295813% %MINIFYHTML2585a4a426af468d4a5a49d0a9bd295814%

Leigh Griffiths has promised to become "slimmer and meaner,quot; once the Celts re-emerge from the coronavirus shutdown.

%MINIFYHTML2585a4a426af468d4a5a49d0a9bd295815% %MINIFYHTML2585a4a426af468d4a5a49d0a9bd295816%

The Hoops forward has struggled to return to the Neil Lennon lineup after a difficult period off the field.

Lennon has found a way to accommodate both Griffiths and top scorer Odsonne Edouard on his team, and the Scottish international has lifted his weight in the final third, contributing eight goals since Celtic returned from the winter break.

He bagged a hat-trick against St. Mirren before the Ladbrokes Premier League campaign was suspended in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But the 29-year-old believes he can be even more effective at losing a few pounds as he looks to leave 18 months of frustration behind.

"I feel like there's more to come from me," Griffiths told the Celtic view. "I can still get fitter and sharper, so that's what I'm working on for now.

1:20 Sky Sports' Charlie Nicholas believes decisions about how to end the season should not be rushed Sky Sports' Charlie Nicholas believes decisions about how to end the season should not be rushed

"It's always good to score. I'm back on the team and helping the team get three points was huge. To top it off with a hat-trick against Saints it was brilliant."

"I didn't go into the game thinking I was going to get a hat-trick. You can never determine what's going to happen in a game. I just had to be in the right positions at the right time and luckily the goals have come.

1:12 Celtic chief Neil Lennon supports the Scottish FA's decision to suspend all Scottish football due to the coronavirus pandemic Celtic chief Neil Lennon supports the Scottish FA's decision to suspend all Scottish football due to the coronavirus pandemic

"However, it wasn't about my goals or my performance. It was about the performance of the entire team, which was brilliant."

"The manager hasn't had to tell me much. I know I can get a little slimmer and fitter, so I'm working on that now. You never want to be told that you need to be a little sharper."

"You want that to be concrete, but if you have been told something and can see room for improvement, you must do it."