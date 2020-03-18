Celebrities working from home are the entertainment you need right now

We are all in this together.

In the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, much of the world has had to adjust to indoor life to prevent further spread of the disease. As a result, people approach the day-to-day responsibilities of their jobs in entirely new ways, and celebrities are certainly not exempt.

From stations like Savannah GuthrieY Al Roker to the reality star NeNe leaksFamous names from all corners of the industry are adapting to get the job done from the confines of their homes. As many know, it certainly is not easy and they are not only working through the issues, but documenting them on social media for all to see.

While the Today co-hosts have set up makeshift TV studios in their kitchen and basement, Andy Cohenhe's juggling a radio show with a possible new co-host: his 1-year-old son, Benjamin.