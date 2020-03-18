Celebrities React To Coronavirus Outbreak!

Roommates, with the coronavirus on everyone's minds, we've rounded up some celebrity reactions to the infectious disease and how they've been dealing with quarantine. First we have the happy Lysol celebrities. Last week, both Shaquille O’neal and O.J. Simpson chose Lysol as his saving grace. While O.J. He was more concerned with disinfecting his money ($ 62 to be exact), Shaq was more concerned with using Lysol on his body, mouth included! Watch the videos below:

O.J. He made sure his coin was nice and clean, see below:

Meanwhile, some celebrities are home and keep it casual like Miley Cyrus. She has kept it so casual that she is not even changing her clothes. In a video she posted on Instagram, she explains that she's been relaxed in the same clothes since this quarantine! Now that I'm not a scientist, I'm not sure how that HELPS a hygienic cause, but I'm rambling. Check out Hanna Montana's message below:

If nothing else, I applaud your honesty … I guess. Continuing, we were ALL shocked when our forever crush, Idris Elba, tested positive for "The Rona." Everyone was equally concerned as they were curious about how to sign up to be his nurse. Despite the news, Idris used his platform to educate and let people know how he is doing it, and what YOU can do to avoid contracting the virus, see his post below:

We have an educational bae! Anyway, just roll the whole month away! Between the quarantine and the consumption of all our quarantine snacks, it has been HARD here on these streets. Although some celebrities have been doing what they have to do to stay safe, some have taken that concept to new heights, like Alexis Skyy, you may want Click here to see what he did just before his appearance at the club to make sure he was leaving the club without Rona.

We encourage you all to stay safe during this time and stay indoors! Sending all of you positive vibes Roomies!