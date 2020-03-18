Celebrate national day of awkward moments with these pop culture cringes

We could all laugh right now.

With the state of the world that it is at the moment and everyone practicing extreme social distancing for the good of all, we are all looking for something that makes us forget our concerns, even if only for a few minutes. Enter: National Day of Clumsy Moments.

We are not sure why someone decided to dedicate a day every year to celebrate the provocative moments that we all experience from time to time, but we are very happy that they did and that it happens on Wednesday, March 18. just when we need it most.

To celebrate this year, we've rounded up the funniest and weirdest moments of pop culture in recent years that left us with a full-body shudder as we watched them unfold. Fortunately, there has been no shortage of them. Of a couple of unforgettable John Travolta moments in the awards to Mariah CareyThe collapse of NYE, a Single leaving his fiancée on live television for Steve Harvey crowning the wrong Miss Universe, these are the moments we live in and we are so glad we were not a part of.