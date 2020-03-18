Casting Society Urges Members Not To Audition Actors In Person During Pandemic – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLa80c4e2fc39cfc751cb7ffb99471446211% %MINIFYHTMLa80c4e2fc39cfc751cb7ffb99471446212%

The Casting Society of America encourages its members not to audition actors in person during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the productions have closed, but producers are still looking for talent for future projects once the crisis has subsided. "In an effort to responsibly communicate and follow global guidelines on social distancing, I cannot emphasize enough the importance of limiting your listening sessions to self-recorded and online sessions only and avoiding in-person sessions and meetings until further notice CSA President Russell Boast said in an email to its members today.

CSA also said today that it will partner with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to hold a live broadcast panel for SAG-AFTRA members on Friday that will offer tips for remote and virtual launch in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more about that below.

CSA also said today that it will partner with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to hold a live broadcast panel for SAG-AFTRA members on Friday that will offer tips for remote and virtual launch in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more about that below.

"We are living through unprecedented and uncertain times during which positive messaging and shared resources are paramount," Boast added in his email to CSA members. “For those members whose livelihood has been affected by recent production closings, medical, financial, emotional and other assistance is generously available to members of the entertainment industry through The Actors Fund and Motion Picture & Television. Fund. If you don't have a job and are struggling, call now for help. If you are in a position to help others, consider donating. ”

"For the past few days," he wrote, "our Board of Directors and our New York and European Chapter Boards have been contributing to a Shared Resources Page for our members, which we hope will help." Look at that page here.

"We are also hosting a series of virtual meetings where CSA members, regardless of where they live, can connect with each other," Boast wrote. The first round of meetings will be Monday, March 23. You can access virtual hangouts here.

"No one should feel lonely," he told his members. “If social distancing is isolating you and you need someone to talk to, vent, or need help, I will personally be available. It is important that we all feel connected in some way during this difficult time. Stay safe, stay sane, stay connected. ”

Founded in 1982, the representation has nearly 1,000 casting directors and associates.

Speaking about Friday's live stream panel, Boast said: "At a time when the majority of our industry works remotely in response to health concerns from COVID-19, CSA and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation are working together to offer guidelines and advice for virtual auditions, with the goal of helping casting directors and actors be productive and have the ability to continue working while maintaining the recommended social distancing, "said CSA President Russell Boast . "Our shared priority is the health and safety of our members, and we strongly recommend that all auditions be conducted online or by self-adhesive tape and we discourage in-person auditions of any kind, until further notice."

The panel, to be chaired by Rochelle Rose, national director of artist programs for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, will include CSA members Amanda Lenker Doyle (Zac and Mia), Carmen Cuba (Strange things), Kim Coleman, (BlacKkKlansman) and Jason Kennedy, (the NCIS franchise).

The live broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. PT Friday; You can see it below: