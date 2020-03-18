Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity postponed until October – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5c4bd1052827c6a3fdecb48e1710f25a11% %MINIFYHTML5c4bd1052827c6a3fdecb48e1710f25a12%

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity has confirmed that it is moving forward with a contingency plan in the midst of the coronavirus crisis and has dated the event from October 26 to 30. The annual convention, which brings together countless media executives and creatives on the Riviera, is generally held in June. The postponement occurs when France is currently blocked and other Cannes-based industry events have brought forth the next editions.

"As always, the health, safety and well-being of our community is our priority," organizers said today. "The decision was made after productive discussions with our valued partners and clients and after consultation with public health officials, the city of Cannes and the French authorities. We have worked with the city of Cannes to make sure the move from June to October is a smooth transition for everyone. ”



Existing Cannes Lions customers will see all passes, sponsorship arrangements, and accumulated reservations and will remain valid for the October event. Participants previously announced for 2020 include executives from Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft, among others.



The Lions team added: “We recognize that this is a difficult time for the entire community and we will continue to hold deep consultations with many of our clients and partners as we continue to plan. We are now focused on planning the Festival and preparing for the Lions (awards). It is our commitment to recognize the extraordinary spread of international creative work and its contribution to the development of individuals, companies and society. "

Lions trophies will be awarded during new festival dates with an extension for entry deadlines and eligibility.