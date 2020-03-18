Can smart thermometers track the spread of the coronavirus?

A company that uses internet-connected thermometers to predict the spread of the flu says it is tracking the coronavirus in real time, something that had been impossible given the lack of tests to detect the disease.

Kinsa Health has sold or gifted more than a million smart thermometers to homes where two million people reside, and therefore can register fevers almost as soon as consumers experience them.

For the past few years, interactive Kinsa maps have accurately predicted the spread of flu in the United States about two weeks before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's surveillance tool, the weekly FluView tracker.

The thermometer data "acts as an early warning system for the spread of disease," said Inder Singh, the company's founder. The C.D.C. system It is delayed because it is based on weekly reports from hundreds of doctors' offices and hospital emergency rooms about the symptoms they are seeing in patients.