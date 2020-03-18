Can smart thermometers track the spread of the coronavirus?

A company that uses internet-connected thermometers to predict the spread of the flu says it is tracking the coronavirus in real time, something that had been impossible given the lack of tests to detect the disease.
Kinsa Health has sold or gifted more than a million smart thermometers to homes where two million people reside, and therefore can register fevers almost as soon as consumers experience them.
For the past few years, interactive Kinsa maps have accurately predicted the spread of flu in the United States about two weeks before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's surveillance tool, the weekly FluView tracker.
The thermometer data "acts as an early warning system for the spread of disease," said Inder Singh, the company's founder. The C.D.C. system It is delayed because it is based on weekly reports from hundreds of doctors' offices and hospital emergency rooms about the symptoms they are seeing in patients.
Company scientists are in a unique position to identify unusual fever clusters because they have years of data for expected flu cases in every zip code. A sudden increase that far exceeds influenza estimates for a given date may indicate that the coronavirus has arrived.
Medical experts were excited about the possibility that smart thermometers could be used to track the virus in the United States. Having millions of data points enables Kinsa to produce daily maps showing which counties are having fevers.
According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of coronavirus infection are fever: about 90 percent of patients have it.
"This is very, very exciting," said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University. "This is 21st century disease surveillance, and we have taken root in the mid-20th century with something very laborious."
Dr. Peter J. Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said: “If this tells you where there are new major fever groups, it tells you where to go with your test kits. "
The latest Kinsa fever spike map shows areas known to have many cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. But the data also points to places in Florida, Michigan, Arizona and eastern Texas, where as many cases have not been reported.
Last Saturday, Kinsa data indicated an unusual increase in fevers in South Florida, even though it was not known to be an epicenter for Covid-19. In a few days, tests showed that South Florida had become an epicenter.
"We cannot say for certain that these anomalous fever spikes are Covid-19, but we believe this is the first sign of where it is occurring," Singh said.
Typically, Singh said, the company sends its data to peer-reviewed medical journals. But due to the national emergency, he will post his maps and data on Friday to medRxiv, an online repository of medical articles.
The latest data will be available Friday on a new website, www.healthweather.us, he said.
"We are nervous about publishing this because we have built it so fast," said Singh, a former executive at the Clinton Access to Health Initiative, which delivers drugs to the poor.
"But we believe this could be super useful even without a peer review, and we believe that there is a moral imperative to do this right now so that everyone can see and judge it," Singh added.
When asked for comment on Kinsa's proposal, a C.D.C. The spokeswoman said the agency "is not working directly with this particular company, but appreciates the efforts of so many private sector companies to address this new threat."
Dr Nirav Shah, a former New York State health commissioner and adviser to Kinsa, said the real-time fever data "could accelerate public health in the way that Twitter accelerated the news cycle."
Demand for Kinsa smart thermometers has skyrocketed since the coronavirus pandemic began, Singh said, and the company is now selling 10,000 a day, creating production problems but also multiplying the amount of data entering each day.
The thermometers connect to a cell phone application that instantly transmits your readings to the company. Users can also enter other symptoms they feel. The app gives them general advice on when to seek medical attention.
Temperature readings have been much more timely and accurate than other quick measures, such as selling cough medicine, electronic medical records, or Google "flu,quot; searches, Dr. Shah said.
Because influenza generally produces longer and longer fevers than common colds, the company's software estimates which zip codes appear to be affected by the flu rather than other milder cold viruses.
For the past few months, Kinsa has worked with Benjamin Dalziel, a disease modeler at Oregon State University who uses electronic medical records, the C.D.C. and other data to map how the flu season has historically gone up and down across the country.
The company's thermometer readings "are by far the highest quality dataset I have worked with," said Dr. Dalziel. "Our results suggest that we can now accurately forecast the flu at 12 weeks or more."
Kinsa maps accurately detected the early start of this season in the Deep South and its unusual mid-winter double peak, and did so approximately two weeks before these signs appeared on C.D.C.'s FluView.
In a conference call with a journalist, Dr. Dalziel and Kinsa senior data scientist Sam Chamberlain showed overlapping twin maps – the first showing where this year's flu season is currently, and another showing the codes. postcards where high fevers are two to three times as common as they should be, depending on the flu model.
"For a sanity check on our data, we compared this to what happened in Houston when the flu season began," said Dr. Chamberlain. On that graph, a peak of green data points appears, rising to twice the height recorded in a typical season.
That marked the An unusual and early outbreak of influenza B strain that affected Louisiana and Texas in November.
The current flu season in Brooklyn is decreasing as winter ends. Beginning on February 24, however, another increase in fever began to emerge from the downward slope of normal flu records.
"We cannot say what that is, but it is very different from what we would normally expect," said Dr. Chamberlain.
"This is where the local health department might want to direct its testing," added Dr. Dalziel.