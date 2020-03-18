Bumble's Blog: Coronavirus Pandemic Disrupts Cricket Calendar But Health Comes First | Cricket News

















Sky Sports' David Lloyd says the nation's health predates sport and does not expect cricket to be played for some time

Bumble is & # 39; celebrating & # 39; an isolated birthday, but supports the decision to stop the sports calendar amid the coronavirus pandemic in its latest Sky Sports Blog…

Sport is part of the structure of society, but people's health comes first.

I am not a doctor. But, what I can say is that there are much more important things at stake in the minute than the sport, be it soccer, cricket, rugby or golf.

I can't remember anything like this before. You had the two world wars that affected the sports calendar but, surprising as it may be, I was not involved in them.

3:39 England captain Joe Root says there is an element of relief within the team after the test series in Sri Lanka was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic England captain Joe Root says there is an element of relief within the team after the test series in Sri Lanka was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

The decision to cancel Sri Lanka's England tour, absolutely the right decision. Cancel everything! Do not waste time.

People will be disappointed. "Oh, the Grand National is canceled," some will complain. But, okay, do you think it shouldn't be like this? Of course it is canceled.

I was surprised that Cheltenham kept going. And Atlético de Madrid playing against Liverpool last week, attracting 3,000 spectators. Spain was locked up!

Everything should be in the background until this is fixed. And, what we are hearing from the government, is that this is going to be a long journey, perhaps months.

0:46 Former England sailor Ryan Sidebottom hailed the ECB for his "swift and decisive,quot; decision to postpone the Sri Lanka trial tour Former England sailor Ryan Sidebottom hailed the ECB for his "swift and decisive,quot; decision to postpone Sri Lanka's test tour

If that's the case, then you don't have to be Einstein to see that it will obviously have an impact on the cricket season.

The ECB will analyze the situation; It is hard for everyone, every county.

There is no point in thinking of reducing the county calendar yet. They just have to let everything work and not get involved until the country is orderly and everyone is well and ready to play.

That goes for all sports.

1:07 Sky Sports' Rob Key hopes coronavirus pandemic will disrupt sport for foreseeable future Sky Sports' Rob Key hopes coronavirus pandemic will disrupt sport for foreseeable future

When will the football season return? I haven't thought about it.

I follow the example of Accrington Stanley President Andy Hope; There are much more important things at the moment.

I am much more interested in keeping my family, my children and my grandchildren fit and well. And myself.

Alex Hales is currently isolated with symptoms of coronavirus. I have family members who are in exactly the same position.

Four have symptoms, so we are waiting to see how it develops. One is a paramedic, who works in a hospital, so he is on the front line, and then his three young daughters.

This will affect everyone. It will impact the way of life of people.

Alex Hales had been playing for the Karachi Kings in PSL before returning home due to the coronavirus pandemic

Yesterday was Saint Patrick's Day. To all of our Irish friends, I hope you were able to celebrate appropriately with a pint of black.

And today is my birthday, although I don't think I can get any. It's not the same when you can't eraser it anyway.

Now I am moving even more in the group of over 70's. I can't go out, I don't have permission, so I'm a bit isolated, if that's the correct term.

The only thing that happens to me is that I don't feel 70. I'm a pretty fit guy; I can pedal, I can run, I can play golf. But, when the government says that everyone over the age of 70 should stay inside, reality kicks in.

I am being sensitive; I have a beautiful garden to do and I have also been told that the house needs decoration!

2:29 Inside Sport brings you the latest news about what the 20 Premier League clubs are doing during the coronavirus pandemic Inside Sport brings you the latest news about what the 20 Premier League clubs are doing during the coronavirus pandemic

I also keep in regular contact with my family; If you only knew what FaceTime is! What is it? Also, someone has been asking me on Twitter to do a podcast. What is that?

It seems like I'm still talking to people for these podcasts. But where are they? Where are you going? Who is listening Can I hear it?

In any crisis, through trials and tribulations, there is always a little fun. Mine comes via Twitter.

It can be horrible, it can be an unpleasant place, but it can also throw a strange gem.

The one who recently caught my attention during all this news about the coronavirus said: 'There is no soccer, there is no rugby, no golf, no cricket, so I will have to talk to the wife, and I discovered that she had been made redundant from Woolworths & # 39 ;.

That is a classic. Keep everything safe.