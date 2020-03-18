Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar found the biggest bet to save us

Sarah Michelle GellarThe Chosen One is out there giving Instagram users exactly what they want, no, need, right now.
the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star turned to social media to share a photo of her holding a giant wooden stake. Mr. Pointy grew stronger.
"Hmmmm …….. I found this on my walk today," he wrote.
But he did not stop there. "Run!" David Boreanaz, also known as Angel, commented.
"Buffy, what are we going to do now?" Michelle TrachtenbergDawn, Gellar's television sister, commented.
In his Instagram story, Gellar posted the famous Buffy the Vampire Slayer Quote: "If the apocalypse comes, beep," he followed up with a photo of her and the stake and said, "Beep."
Buffy Summers is on the case. And this may be the only dose of Gellar like Buffy that we can get. ME! News sat down with the actor and entrepreneur in September 2019 and made it clear that her time fighting the forces of evil was (probably) behind her and that she had no plans to get involved in the remake / reboot.
"No. I have told my story, right? My Buffy It was the embodiment of the horrors of adolescence manifested as real demons. I'm not a teenager. I don't work on that story. And what I love is that the story I told still resonates and is still important. Now if someone did a remake, all they would do would be to attract people to the original, which I think is amazing, but I don't work in a kind of … in that world, "he said.
Buffy It originally ran between 1997 and 2003, and Gellar is pretty good about being associated forever with the iconic series.
"I think that's what's great," he said. "You always want to be part of something that is shocking … that has a legacy that continues. And I think that is what is incredible about the program, is that although it was relevant when it was made, it is still relevant today and that it still touches on people and it still has the same emotional impact. "
%MINIFYHTMLb301f0559556e2c3cf1cb483696942e713%%MINIFYHTMLb301f0559556e2c3cf1cb483696942e714%