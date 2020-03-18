Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar found the biggest bet to save us

Sarah Michelle GellarThe Chosen One is out there giving Instagram users exactly what they want, no, need, right now.

%MINIFYHTMLb301f0559556e2c3cf1cb483696942e711% %MINIFYHTMLb301f0559556e2c3cf1cb483696942e712%

the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star turned to social media to share a photo of her holding a giant wooden stake. Mr. Pointy grew stronger.

"Hmmmm …….. I found this on my walk today," he wrote.

But he did not stop there. "Run!" David Boreanaz, also known as Angel, commented.

"Buffy, what are we going to do now?" Michelle TrachtenbergDawn, Gellar's television sister, commented.

In his Instagram story, Gellar posted the famous Buffy the Vampire Slayer Quote: "If the apocalypse comes, beep," he followed up with a photo of her and the stake and said, "Beep."