Buffalo Mayor Says Bills Fans Can Celebrate Tom Brady's Home Game

Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown says city residents can celebrate Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But they still have to follow local and federal social distancing guidelines.

"Just a reminder, bars and restaurants are only open for takeaways and deliveries," Brown said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon, hours after Brady announced his decision to go out in free agency.

"So for those of you who want to celebrate Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots and hopefully leaving the AFC East, there are no mass gatherings," he said. Celebrate responsibly. Celebrate at home with less than 10 people present. "

Brown's comments came after New York announced that all establishments in the state must cease local sales of alcoholic beverages and food to curb the spread of the infectious disease. The federal government also released new guidelines on Monday recommending that people avoid groups of more than 10 people.

Still, with Brady reportedly about to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the infamous and bustling Bills Mafia has a lot to celebrate. In his 20 seasons, Brady had a 32-3 record against Buffalo, which was the most wins he had against any NFL team. But now the six-time Super Bowl winner is out of the division and off Buffalo's 2020 regular season schedule.

So, go ahead and sprinkle tomato sauce on each other, Bills fans. Just do it at home, and from at least six feet away.