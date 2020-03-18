BS CBS This Morning ’to go to the Ed Sullivan Theater – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLd508afaba55437191edc43f390cff9d511% %MINIFYHTMLd508afaba55437191edc43f390cff9d512%

CBS this morning It will begin to originate at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Thursday as the network tries to diversify the locations of its productions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater is the home of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which has suspended production in the wake of concerns about the spread of the virus.

%MINIFYHTMLd508afaba55437191edc43f390cff9d513% %MINIFYHTMLd508afaba55437191edc43f390cff9d514%

In a note to employees Wednesday, CBS News President Susan Zirinsky said ViacomCBS was temporarily moving New York operations out of the Broadcast Center / 555 Building, a measure that applies not only to the news division but also to sports and WCBS TV, among others.

%MINIFYHTMLd508afaba55437191edc43f390cff9d515% %MINIFYHTMLd508afaba55437191edc43f390cff9d516%

The crew of The last show with Stephen Colbert will be in charge of the technical operations for the morning program.

On Monday, CBS News said six employees tested positive for coronaviruses, including Seth Doane, their correspondent in Rome.

Related story Swedish distributors partner with Goteborg Fest to release online movies: 50% of proceeds go to local cinemas during coronavirus

"Many of you have asked about our colleagues who are sick," wrote Zirinsky. "We are all deeply concerned about those who have contracted COVID-19 and we think about them as they recover. We have not had any confirmed cases beyond what we shared on Monday, although we await the results of a few more tests. As we have said, the People who tested positive all worked together in one unit. ”

CBS News first reported last week that two employees tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the CBS Broadcast Center to close when a deep cleanup was performed. Then restrictions were placed on employees who would be allowed access to the facilities.

In his note, Zirinsky said that 60 minutes Y Sunday morning It will have new items for its broadcasts on Sunday, but the segments will be edited off the New York news campus and delivered to its location in Washington. The CBS Evening News weekend will originate in Dallas, having moved to Los Angeles last weekend.

The company also prohibits employees from moving between locations and offices as a precautionary measure.

"The logistics of these movements can be difficult, but by being in separate locations we continue to minimize the risk to all of our employees," Zirinsky wrote. "Security is crucial and that is the main concern."