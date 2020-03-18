Brooklyn Nets Defends Coronavirus Testing After Criticism From New York Mayor | NBA News

The Brooklyn Nets have defended their decision to test their players for the coronavirus, following criticism from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

On Tuesday, the Nets announced that four of their players had tested positive for the virus, and former NBA NBA MVP Kevin Durant later confirmed that he was one of them.

De Blasio asked why testing for the Nets had been prioritized over critically ill patients, adding that "testing should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick."

"When we learned that NBA players on other teams had tested positive for COVID-19, we noticed that several of our players and staff had symptoms," a Nets statement said Wednesday.

"Based on this information and the judgment that all of our players are subject to high exposure due to the close physical nature of basketball, the communal nature of teams, and the possibility of accelerated spread from one team to another, our experts Doctors reported that our players are tested.















League commissioner Adam Silver breaks how they made the decision to suspend the NBA season



"We obtained the evidence through a private company and paid for it ourselves because we did not want to affect CDC's access to public resources."

The Nets said Tuesday that of their four players who tested positive, only one was experiencing symptoms, and the other three were asymptomatic.

Durant, who has not yet played for the Nets after joining last summer, due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, confirmed that he was asymptomatic.

"Using the test results, we were able to take immediate precautions and strictly isolate the players who tested positive. If we had waited for the players to exhibit symptoms, they might have continued to pose a risk to their family, friends, and the public." The Nets' statement continued.

"We hope that by drawing attention to the critical need to test asymptomatic positive carriers, we can begin to contain the spread and save lives."

"We believe that it is not only the right thing for our players and their families, it is what is responsible from a medical and epidemiological point of view."

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder has confirmed that none of its players or staff has tested positive for the virus after being exposed to infected Utah Jazz players earlier this month.

















Golden State Warriors basketball player Steph Curry impresses the need for social distancing to deal with the coronavirus after fearing he had contracted the disease.



The Thunder were due to play Utah on March 11 before a positive test by jazz center Rudy Gobert saw the game postponed moments before it was scheduled to start, with a crowd of attendees in Oklahoma City.

Gobert & # 39; s Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell later tested positive for coronavirus, leaving Thunder staff members who had been exposed to the duo requiring testing.

A Thunder statement said: "The Oklahoma City Thunder consulted with infectious disease experts for a recommendation on players and staff needing COVID-19 testing based on their exposure in the March 11 game. All results have been negatives.

"The Thunder will continue to work in coordination with team physicians, public health officials and infectious disease experts while focusing on the health and safety of everyone in our community."

"Recognizing stress in the state of Oklahoma's medical system, the Thunder did not use state resources and chose an alternative path to evaluate personnel."