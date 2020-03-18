Broncos lose Connor McGovern (Jets), will trade Andy Janovich (Browns).

The Broncos will enter Wednesday at 2 p.m. start of the transfer / negotiation season without a start center and hardly any defensive linemen.

Connor McGovern, who had started the last 23 games at the center since 2018, agreed to the terms of a three-year, $ 27 million contract with the New York Jets.

Houston Texans D.J. Reader, chased by the Broncos and offered a contract, chose to join the Cincinnati Bengals (four years, $ 53 million, according to his agency). The Broncos are believed to still be coming into representation of several defensive linemen.

And to end the day, the Broncos struck a deal with the Cleveland Browns to trade fullback Andy Janovich for a seventh-round pick in 2021.

A skeleton team of about 10 employees, led by General Manager John Elway and coach Vic Fangio, has worked at the Broncos facility this week, with the rest of the training staff and staff working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

The Broncos' offensive line work began Monday with the team agreeing terms with Graham Glasgow of the Detroit Lions to play as a right guard. They are now looking for their third center in three years.

According to the NFL Network, McGovern's contract includes $ 18 million guaranteed. It was the first free agent center to leave the market.

"I couldn't be more excited to be a Jet," McGovern tweeted. "Excited for the great things to come."

At last month's exploration combine, Elway said he intended to speak to McGovern's agent Tom Condon about McGovern's signing with the Broncos. But there are indications that the Broncos 'offer was far from the Jets' deal, perhaps by several million dollars per year.

The short-term contract will allow McGovern to hit the market again in March 2023, a month before his 30th birthday. It started the last seven games of 2018 after Matt Paradis suffered an ankle fracture and played 1,025 snapshots in 2019.

According to Up News Info game graphics, McGovern was booked for just 2 1/2 sacks and 9 1/2 total "breaks,quot; (sacks / kills / pressures). He had 14 1/2 "bad,quot; career plays (gain of 1 or fewer yards, not including short yards / goal line), but did not receive a forced penalty.

Glasgow has 26 career starts in the center, but the Broncos' preference may be to add a player in the draft to play between Glasgow and sophomore left guard Dalton Risner.

An inside option is Patrick Morris, acquired from the Pittsburgh practice team late last season. The Broncos also have five picks in the first three rounds of the draft and could tackle center position next month.

Janovich's departure is directly related to the arrival of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Last year, then-coordinator Rich Scangarello had the fullback as a regular part of his offense. But Shurmur won't use a fullback that often.

Janovich, 26, was chosen in the sixth round by the Broncos in 2016 and became a fan favorite. He played in 50 games, running 13 times for 51 yards and catching 22 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown. He also played 868 special team snapshots.

Janovich's 2019 season never came out of the blocks. He suffered a chest injury in an August preseason game in Seattle, which kept him out of the first three games of the regular season.

Janovich played seven regular-season games, but suffered a dislocated elbow in the Nov. 17 loss to Minnesota and was injured on the reserve list. He played only 130 offensive snapshots.

A month before his injury, Janovich signed a three-year contract worth $ 5.7 million ($ 2.5 million guaranteed). The exchange will create $ 568,750 in salary cap space ($ 1,012,500 in "dead,quot; space, by Over The Cap).

Andrew Beck, a part-time tight end / part-time fullback last year, is the only player on the list with fullback experience. Beck played 230 offensive snapshots.

The Broncos' unofficial additions are Glasgow cornerback and Jacksonville A.J. Bouye (who will be acquired for a fourth round selection).