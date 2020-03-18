Broadway Producers "Come Away" on Coping with the Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon.

Come from afar, the hit musical that has regularly played in crowded houses at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater, was slated to celebrate its third Broadway anniversary on March 12, when news of unprecedented state-ordered theater closings hit the industry. Lead producers Sue Frost and Randy Adams were in London, about to return to New York. "We were getting on a plane that morning to go home," says Frost, "and we both said, 'What do you want to bet when we get off this plane that everything will shut down?'

by Come from afarConcerns about the spread of the coronavirus have caused the temporary closure of no less than five productions: Broadway, London, Toronto, Australia and a North American tour. The musical itself, written and composed by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and a Tony winner for director Christopher Ashley, has never seemed more relevant. Based on a true story, Come from afar It recounts a reunion in the wake of the tragedy, which chronicles the small Canadian city of Gander, as it is home to thousands of unexpected visitors when airlines divert planes there after the September 11 attacks.

The musical was critically praised and a hit with the public, the Broadway production recovered its $ 12 million capitalization after just eight months. During the last full week of Broadway before closing, Come from afar It was one of the seven productions at 100% of its capacity.

Last year, the London production won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

The Up News Info spoke to producers Frost and Adams to get an idea of ​​what this week has been like from inside a major Broadway production. The following conversation has been edited and slightly condensed.

DEADLINE: Were you in London last week when you found out about the closure?

SUE FROST: We were gone the previous Saturday, and we were looking at each other as if we weren't sure what would happen, and we got on a plane Thursday morning and said: What do you want to bet for when we get off? plane will we be turned off? And in fact we were.

RANDY ADAMS: There were rumors, so everything came to a head.

DEADLINE: Can you describe how you felt when you heard the news? First reaction?

FROST: Well, speaking for myself, the actual decision to close was, in a way, a relief because there was so much anxiety and so much concern about protecting the company and concern about the audience and all of that. It's like, well, okay, at least now we know what we're dealing with, instead of the crazy insecurity. That was my feeling. Randy, you may have felt different.

ADAMS: It was obviously unprecedented, and I think it's still somewhat shocking, but the lead-in was how to make sure we protect the actors who come out the stage door and when they're on stage. And in the theater protecting the public. So there were many things that were already being dealt with. So somehow I think because that level of anxiety had been growing every day, hearing that it had really been canceled was when Sue said something like a relief. You never want to put anyone at risk, that's not what anyone in the theater wants to do. Theater is supposed to be a safe haven where people come together and experience great things together. You just don't want to put people in a position where they feel they are at risk.

DEADLINE: I'm trying to get an idea of ​​what the financial cost of all this will be, but we have nothing to compare it to. Strikes maybe, but that's not really the same. And even after September 11, Broadway closed for just two days. As producers, what do you see here? Do you have insurance? How does this job exactly?

FROST: Each program is different, and that is what has been so challenging in all of this: each program is different. We have insurance, but how long will it finally take to pay? Who knows? I'm sure the insurance companies are being bombed, but we have it. And once the government officially closed us, we found ourselves in a situation of force majeure. So there are certain protocols to follow.

You know, the day they closed for us was our third anniversary, so we've been running long enough to have established an audience and established a brand, and we have an advance and we have money in the bank. So we are prepared to weather this, but for some of the newer shows that were just putting their feet under them, it's a very worrying thing, very worrying, because they don't have traction, you know? As an industry, we have to take into account what is happening.

DEADLINE: What about the molds? Are they paid or have some kind of unemployment insurance? I started saying disability insurance, I don't even know what to call it.

FROST: Ultimately, we are waiting to hear the results of the talks between all the unions and the Broadway League to see what is expected of the shows. Then we take it from there. We cannot make a determination until we hear from them. Because we all try to work together as a community, as an industry, and we try not to make everyone go out and do their own thing based on their own strengths and weaknesses. You know, the people on our payroll are eventually eligible for unemployment, but then again, we just don't know how everything will be resolved in terms of what we have to do.

ADAMS: All of that is still being resolved at this time. We are all waiting to know how to solve it as we go along.

DEADLINE: Do you expect to hear later this week?

ADAMS: I hope it is before that!

FROST: And it's not just Broadway, it's the tours. We have just closed five companies, so we are still solving everything.

DEADLINE: Longer view; When the crisis is over, will people be ready to return? His show is in a better position, I suppose, than lesser-known shows.

FROST: If people are quarantined or isolated by themselves for weeks, I think they will be very excited to return to the theater.

ADAMS: Seriously. I'm ready now and it's only been a couple of days. I could only imagine after four weeks or whatever

FROST: Like, I think people are going to need our story more than ever, and IIt will be interesting to see how people come together right now and how they take care of each other and how this all evolves.

ADAMS: After 9/11, it was the theaters that really brought it all together, and the government and the city backed it because it is a very economical engine in this city. I think many of us are hopeful that something similar will happen now, that there will be that New York pride that swells and brings Broadway to what has been. But who knows. You never know, do you?

DEADLINE: I heard people say that this is different from 9/11 because 9/11 was not contagious, but that doesn't take into account how scared New Yorkers were at the time, fearful of going to buildings, to the subway. People have short memories.

FROST: Everyone waited for the next bomb to arrive. They were all terrified.

DEADLINE: Tell me about the logistics for the production tours. I'm imagining actors hiding in hotels …

FROST: Everyone has gone home. By the end of Sunday we had got on our trucks and our trucks were waiting for us to be told where to go and when. Now everyone has gone home and wondering the same thing. Everything is happening very fast. It is only a matter of time, I think before each state says: No people gather, there are no crowds, not this, not that. So we certainly won't send (the touring production) back there until we know we're up and running everywhere.

ADAMS: Until we know it's safe to go out again.

DEADLINE: What do you hear from your cast members, from your team? What is the general mood?

FROST: Certainly anxiety but, you know, we are already seeing people communicating with each other, people finding ways to communicate. You know, how are we going to keep communicating and stay together and keep an eye on each other? People are hungry for it. The other day I was reading a really beautiful poem about "reach out with your heart, not your hand." I think artists are going to find a way to change this and bring us back. We are going to be led by artists, we are going to be led by the creative community.

(Director) Chris Ashley wrote a beautiful email to the company talking about the importance of the community and taking care of each other. And that's something we talk about all the time. Therefore, we discovered that although people are anxious, they also care for and control each other. And that's not just our cast, I think it's the whole community. We are all looking for ways to keep doing it. We've been talking about it ever since we sent people home.

DEADLINE: One last thing. I keep listening to people who suggest that Broadway shows might offer live performances during the shutdown, but I honestly don't know how that would work. Would you reunite the entire cast at the theater for a live performance? How does that work financially or logistically?

FROST: I don't know how that is worth.

ADAMS: We already received a request from a theater company in North Carolina Memphis, wondering if they could film it and then send it to their subscribers and with some kind of link or whatever, because they already did all the work, they were about to open it. But, you know, none of that is figured out yet, but I know people are certainly thinking about it, especially those limited careers in regional theaters. I think everything is on the table and I hope there are ways that at least some of your work is seen in some way.

DEADLINE: Would that be possible on Broadway?

FROST: Look, never say never, but it's not something we've been serious about. There is nothing in place for it. How do you pay people? How you essentially get money back from him. I know there is pay per view, but it takes time and planning, you know. And are we going to ask our people to come for a couple of days? I mean, camera angles? It doesn't seem practical, but it's just me.

ADAMS: Never say never, but if it were easy, people would have been doing it long before.