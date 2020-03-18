Britney Spears raises suicide concerns after posting anti-bullying message with white bands on wrists

%MINIFYHTML9bd98339339b3ecd4c496cdc29ce018611% %MINIFYHTML9bd98339339b3ecd4c496cdc29ce018612%

Britney Spears is once again talking to stalkers who continually harass her on her own social media platform, but now some are concerned that stalkers have taken things too far. Britney has shared several messages about the cruel comments that people leave on her Instagram account, and when she shared a video message about the deadly Coronavirus, some noticed that she wore white bands on her wrists. While some said they looked like bracelets someone would wear when exercising or exercising, others said they looked like bandages on their wrists. At this point, nothing has been reported to deny or confirm whether Britney has self-harmed due to the large amount of cyberbullying she has received online.

Bullying and suicide often go hand in hand, as the six o'clock news readily attests. Many famous cases of children who committed suicide after bullying invade the media. The effects of bullying are often long-lasting, too. Children and teens who are bullied are at greater risk of self-harm or developing clinical depression than their peers who went through childhood without bullying.

The Rehtaeh Parsons case serves to show that cyberbullying can have deadly and lasting consequences even years after the worst part of the bullying occurs.

A visit to Britney Spears' Instagram account and it's clear to see the bullying taking place. People rudely comment on her hair, her eye makeup, her choice of clothes, the background of her photos, the photos she posts, the things she says, and so on. What could be more shocking is that Chris Crocker made the viral video "Leave Britney Alone,quot; in 2007. Now, almost 23 years later, Britney is now the one asking people to leave her alone, without success.

Here's the video where Britney sweetly encouraged people to stay positive during the Coronavirus pandemic. Some people were concerned when they saw the white bands on their wrists.

Britney talked about the hate comments she gets and asked people to go again, to be nice. There have been many times that Britney has stated that she wants to share parts of her life with her fans, but haters and stalkers sometimes make her want to completely abandon social media.

Here's the original video from Britney Spears' number one advocate Chris Crocker.

What you think? Do you think Britney Spears wears exercise bracelets?

Do you think it's time for people to finally leave Britney Spears alone?



