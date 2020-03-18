Britney Spears & # 39; Hurt & # 39; by & # 39; Mean & # 39; comment on her swimsuit photos

%MINIFYHTMLf8f60fb4a339bf94ab33356b9a533d7b11% %MINIFYHTMLf8f60fb4a339bf94ab33356b9a533d7b12%

Instagram

Pleading with internet users to stop intimidating her due to her Instagram posts, the singer of & # 39; … Baby One More Time & # 39; also apologizes to those & # 39; offended & # 39; for his horse photos.

Up News Info –

Britney Spears He has had enough of trolls criticizing every aspect of his life. Trying with the haters to send "mean comments" about her wearing the same swimsuit in multiple posts on social media, the hit maker "… Baby One More Time" openly admitted she was "hurt" by the bullying .

On Tuesday, March 17, the 38-year-old pop star released an Instagram message that said, "No one looks at you harder than people who can't stand you." In an attached caption, he wrote: "I have read a lot of things online from people who criticize my posts … saying that I post the same 15 photos with the same red background and the same white swimsuit."

%MINIFYHTMLf8f60fb4a339bf94ab33356b9a533d7b13% %MINIFYHTMLf8f60fb4a339bf94ab33356b9a533d7b14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLf8f60fb4a339bf94ab33356b9a533d7b15% %MINIFYHTMLf8f60fb4a339bf94ab33356b9a533d7b16%

"For me I'm really excited about my posts … and I like to share them with you all! I've never had a white swimsuit before and just liked the red background! Reading all the bad comments really hurt my feelings, "continued the mother of two," and I wanted to share why you really shouldn't say all these bad things to someone you don't even know … this is going to really intimidate someone !!!!! "

<br />

Referring to the current coronavirus crisis, the rapper's ex-wife Kevin Federline He added: "The difficult times we are currently living through actually should teach us to be kind to one another …. !!!!!!" He then apologized for posting an old video of his horses on horseback. "PS I saw that some people were offended by my post about horses yesterday … I really regret if I offended someone," he said.

<br />

In the end, the "Scream & Shout" singer left a message of power for everyone. "I think it is important to see things that bring happiness during difficult times and, in light of a situation, it can sometimes help people!" she remembered. "I love you all … stay safe … and be nice !!!!!"

Spears has always been vocal about the hate comments she received frequently. In December 2019, he complained about how difficult it was "to keep wanting to share because people say the worst things." At that time, she counseled others experiencing a situation similar to "just keep it to yourself and stop following that person." She added: "There is no reason to go out of your way to make bad comments and harass people. Stay happy and nice this holiday season and God bless you!"