Breaking the coronavirus quarantine in Argentina could mean prison | Argentine news

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Authorities in Argentina are arresting people who break mandatory quarantines during the COVID-19 emergency as part of a concerted effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

"I am going to be adamant about this," President Alberto Fernández said Sunday. "Anyone who has to be quarantined will follow, and if they don't, we will prosecute them criminally."

All people who tested positive for the new coronavirus are suspected of having the virus or have been in contact with someone who has or is suspected of having the virus, as well as anyone who has recently been in a high-risk region. remain in isolation for 14 days.

Anyone caught violating quarantine can be accused of defying measures to prevent the introduction or spread of an epidemic, or defying a public official.

The first offense comes with a prison term of six months to two years. Some people were reportedly placed under house arrest as they completed their quarantine, with a trial at a later date. Tourists who have refused to remain isolated have been deported.

The government says most people are complying, but there are multiple reports of people detained or investigated across the country, including the provinces of Santa Fe, Córdoba, Santiago del Estero and Buenos Aires, for alleged violations.

On Tuesday, the national security ministry released a phone number that people can call to report someone they suspect is breaking the rules. The government also sent a text message to the more than 180,000 Argentines and residents who have returned to the country since early March, reminding them of the mandatory quarantine. "Not complying is a CRIME," he said.

City officials have lists of people who have recently returned from abroad, and health workers carry out daily checks to make sure travelers are home. The same is happening with tourists who arrived in the midst of the pandemic and now must stay in their hotel rooms.

A woman walking in front of an electronic board that displays a message that says "coronavirus symptoms,quot; in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Agustín Marcarian / Reuters)

President Fernández, also a lawyer, said mandatory isolation is essential to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, and he is taking its application personally.

"Last night at 1:30 in the morning, I was looking for a crazy guy who was punishing a poor security guard who was trying to make him quarantine," he said at a press conference on Sunday. "What everyone must understand is that the arrogance of a fool will not endanger Argentina."

Fernández was referring to a viral video of a man caught on camera assaulting the guard at his building who was telling him to stay inside. Argentines were outraged and used Twitter to criticize the man as a "beast,quot; and someone who "put the country at risk."

The man had recently returned from the United States. He faces charges of assault and violation of his quarantine. He said he did not know the scope of the rules.

"Drastic,quot; measures are needed

Argentina has enacted a battery of measures in recent days designed to slow the spread of the virus and save time if things get worse. As of Tuesday, there were 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19, all people who had traveled abroad or had been in contact with someone who had.

Guillermo Britos, mayor of Chivilcoy, said that he has around 75 people in quarantine in his city of 60,000 inhabitants, located in the province of Buenos Aires. There is a confirmed case of COVID-19, and authorities are awaiting the results of two more tests.

Britos said everyone is complying with the mandatory quarantine. But he was concerned that the broader message of reducing activity would not get across, so the commercial establishments where people congregate have ordered the closure.

"There are countries that, in theory, are much better prepared than Argentina, like Italy or Spain, and today they have thousands of deaths," Britos told Al Jazeera. "If we don't take drastic prevention measures now, it will become much more complicated."

A woman wearing a protective mask while walking near the Constitución train station in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Agustín Marcarian / Reuters)

Nicolas Vinuesa, a criminal lawyer in Buenos Aires, described the criminal approach adopted by Argentina as an extraordinary measure, in extraordinary times.

"This is not just an infectious disease doctor telling you not to leave your home, or a national decree, which is sometimes not taken so seriously in this country," he told Al Jazeera. "I think in this case, if it serves to strengthen social awareness, it is not a bad measure."