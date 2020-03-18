Brad Paisley Announces Food Delivery Program for Tennessee Citizens

Many people around the world are doing their best to help in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and Brad Paisley is another member of that group. Fox News reported that Paisley, who owns a grocery store called The Store in Nashville with his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, revealed that they are now delivering free food to seniors.

The Tennesseean reported earlier today that the 47-year-old country star and his wife have opened a voluntary delivery service where they will send a week of groceries to people who need it most.

On Instagram this Tuesday, the singer revealed that initiative. In a video, Paisley explained that in light of the way things have changed in the United States right now, he and his wife decided to create the volunteer service that aims to help the most vulnerable populations.

In 2019, Paisley chatted with reporters from The Tennessean about the store. The guitar singer revealed that he and his wife opened the store to help those of us who need public assistance.

Paisley added that many of the world's people are often just a bottoming disaster, so it's "nice,quot; to think that there is a place that people can trust during difficult times.

Earlier this week, Bebe Rexha also revealed that she would be donating money to any of her commentators and fans who were having financial difficulties.

Bebe asked people to send them their cash app username, and she would send the money to him right away. Additionally, Rexha emphasized the importance of people in understanding the severity of COVID-19.

Bebe added that a friend of a friend of hers had lost someone close to them at just 40 years old. As most people know, the disease appears to have a greater effect in the elderly population, which is commonly a symptom of influenza strains. However, other reports that appear suggest that it may also affect those with pre-existing conditions.



