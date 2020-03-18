Bottlerock Music Festival moved from October 2-4 – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – The growing coronavirus outbreak continued to reshape the outdoor music festival industry on Wednesday as organizers of the Napa Valley Bottlerock weekend concert announced that they were moving their event from May to October.

Across the country, major music festivals have been canceled or rescheduled for late summer and fall. Among them was the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the southern California desert, which moved from April to October.

But while Coachella has yet to announce how its band lineup has been altered by the random combination, Bottlerock organizers said its star-studded lineup has remained intact for the rescheduled event.

"It is a great pleasure to be able to announce to all our headliners, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson. Paak & Free Nationals, Zedd and more are confirmed for rescheduled dates." . Organizers said in a Twitter post.

Bottlerock will now take place October 2-4, a week before Coachella opens. All entries for the original event will be honored.

"We made this decision with the safety and best interests of our fans, musicians, employees and the community being paramount," organizers said in their social media post. "We will send an email to ticket holders in the coming weeks with more details on exchanges and returns."

Three-day passes for the event range in price from $ 359 to $ 4,350.

Music is not the only attraction, the festival also features food, wine and beer and a culinary stage where celebrities and well-known chefs collaborate during cooking demonstrations.