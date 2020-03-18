"Bloodshot" Available on Home and Mobile Devices March 24: Coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLc2470b9b81dbc6b2a3ced5475c0061a211% %MINIFYHTMLc2470b9b81dbc6b2a3ced5475c0061a212%

With the nation's exhibit infrastructure on its knees, and temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Columbia Pictures is taking its action photo Vin Diesel Bloodshot Available for electronic sale on March 24 for the retail price of $ 19.99. The film opened at the box office last Friday at $ 9.1 million.

"Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical display and we support windows," said Tom Rothman, president of Motion Pictures Group at Sony Pictures Entertainment. "This is a unique and extremely rare circumstance in which theaters have been required to close across the country for the greater good and Bloodshot it is not available abruptly in any medium. The public will now have a chance to own Bloodshot immediately and see him at home, where we all spend more time. We are confident that, like other companies affected by the virus, cinemas will recover strongly and we will be there to support them. ”

