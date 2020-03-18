Blood banks urge people to donate as coronavirus precautions close blood donation locations – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLec6d4b65024410a1f9309dbf95726eda11% %MINIFYHTMLec6d4b65024410a1f9309dbf95726eda12%

(Up News Info SF) – Blood banks and donation centers could face a critical shortage of blood as a result of precautions taken to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, a non-profit blood service warned on Wednesday.

According to Vitalant, blood donation centers in the Bay Area and across the country are analyzing a critical shortage of supplies after the closure of local schools and businesses that have eliminated blood donation locations.

More than a quarter of Vitalant's planned blood donation events in March have been canceled as a result of local closings.

"If he is healthy, he is needed now more than ever," said Vitalant's chief medical and scientific officer, Dr. Ralph Vassallo. "We cannot allow it to get to the point where blood is not available for trauma patients, those receiving cancer treatment, and patients who need regular and continuous blood transfusions just to survive."

While federal, state, and local public health officials have discouraged or even banned large public gatherings, donating blood is considered an essential health care activity and is exempt from such prohibitions.

Blood donation centers do not test for coronavirus, and potential donors are required to be in good health. Donating blood will also have no effect on the immune system.

"We need people to start taking action to donate blood," said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biological Products Research and Evaluation at the US Food and Drug Administration. USA, which oversees blood donation centers.

"We need us to not get to the point where the surgeries are being canceled."

Blood donations can be made with Vitalant, the American Red Cross, the Stanford Blood Center and several other donation centers around the Bay Area.

All blood types are currently in demand, according to Vitalant.

Type O negative blood, the universal donor, is especially critical as surgeons and doctors use it first before they can confirm a patient's blood type.

