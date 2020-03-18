Blake Shelton Gets Gwen Stefani's Approval to Grow Mullets Amid Coronavirus Blockage

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

By informing fans that his initial appearance in his career will return, the lifelong judge in & # 39; The Voice & # 39; He claims that it will be a symbol of hope or something like that.

gwen Stefani has given her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, your permission to grow your mullet during its forced downtime in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country star postponed a series of March dates on his "Friends and Heroes Tour" last week on March 13, and is now looking for things to do to pass the time.

Blake visited Twitter on Tuesday, March 17 to declare that he is planning on grooming his hair to see again how he looked earlier in his career.

"I have an ad," he wrote. "Basically, with EVERYTHING I had scheduled to be canceled for the foreseeable future @gwenstefani and I've made a decision together. I'm growing my mullet as a symbol of hope or something … Anyway it's coming back! Really. Pay attention … "

Shelton's girlfriend and partner "The voice"The judge could support her decision now, but she rejected the hairstyle choice during an appearance on September (19) on the American television show"Late night with Seth Meyers"

"I never, ever thought I would have a chance to be with someone who has a mullet, or had a mullet," he joked. "Can you believe it? He really had that haircut! He thought it was great."