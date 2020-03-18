Blac Chyna Undergoes More Plastic Surgery: Now He Looks Like The Lego Character!

Blac Chyna unveiled her new surgically reconstructed face a few weeks ago at the Oscars. Now MTO News is listening to reports that the beautiful reality star did even more work.

Yesterday, Rob Kardashian's baby's mom unveiled her new look on Instagram, and surprisingly much like her arch-enemy Kylie Jenner.

Kylie and Chyna used to be friends, until Kylie stole Chyna's first father, rapper Tyga, away. Since then the two ladies have been fighting.

But it seems like Chyna hopes to get the last laugh, stealing Kylie's gaze.

But not everyone thinks that Chyna's new look looks like Kylie.

Some on social media suggest that due to Chyna's unusual jawline, she looks more like one of the characters from the LEGO movie. Here is an example: