Blac Chyna Undergoes More Plastic Surgery: Now He Looks Like The Lego Character!

Blac Chyna unveiled her new surgically reconstructed face a few weeks ago at the Oscars. Now MTO News is listening to reports that the beautiful reality star did even more work.

Yesterday, Rob Kardashian's baby's mom unveiled her new look on Instagram, and surprisingly much like her arch-enemy Kylie Jenner.

Kylie and Chyna used to be friends, until Kylie stole Chyna's first father, rapper Tyga, away. Since then the two ladies have been fighting.

But it seems like Chyna hopes to get the last laugh, stealing Kylie's gaze.

