Billy Joe Saunders should still get a super fight with Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez says Eddie Hearn | Boxing news

Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez had prepared to fight Billy Joe Saunders

Billy Joe Saunders has "an agreement,quot; to fight Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez and should get the super fight if boxing returns in the summer, promoter Eddie Hearn says.

The British WBO super middleweight champion has flown to Las Vegas to begin preparations for a proposed fight with & # 39; Canelo & # 39 ;, but the current coronavirus pandemic appears to have ended plans to stage the fight in Las Vegas on May 2.

Gennadiy Golovkin has reportedly negotiated terms for an alternative fight with & # 39; Canelo & # 39 ;, the third meeting of his trilogy, but Hearn, who also co-promotes the Kazakh, is optimistic that Saunders will still face the Mexican star on a rescheduled date.

"He leaves Billy Joe in the moment with an agreement to fight Canelo," Hearn told Sky Sports. "It all depends on when the sport starts, because that fight was supposed to take place on Cinco de Mayo. Now we know that definitely will not happen."

"Will boxing return in June, July? If so, chances are high that Billy Joe Saunders will fight Canelo Alvarez in that period, and the date of the Golovkin fight will be pushed back. I think with all the interruption, the old man Cinco de Mayo and the weekend of September 13 will have to be in the background.

"Right now, Billy Joe Saunders is really in Las Vegas, training. We were supposed to have a press conference on Monday to announce the Canelo Alvarez fight. He is training with Ben Davison and Josh Taylor, who has just postponed his Fight for May 2 too. No one knows what they are doing.

"This is the time when you have to stay focused, you have to be disciplined. I think Billy Joe Saunders will fight Canelo Alvarez as long as boxing hours come back in the summer."