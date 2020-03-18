Bill Weld ends his main Republican challenge against Donald Trump

There are no more Bay Staters in the 2020 presidential race.

With only one delegate to demonstrate his efforts, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld announced Wednesday afternoon that he is wrapping up his primary Republican campaign against President Donald Trump.

"I hereby announce that I will suspend my candidacy for the presidency of the United States, with immediate effect," Weld said in a statement.

The announcement came after Trump surpassed the number of delegates needed to achieve the Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday with crushing victories in the Florida and Illinois primaries. Despite this sitting president's relatively low overall approval ratings, none of his top three Republican candidates achieved significant traction in an era of increasing political polarization.

Weld, who was the first in the race last February, was also the last candidate to leave.

"I am immensely grateful to all the patriotic men and women who have supported me for the past eleven months in our effort to bring better government to Washington, DC," the 74-year-old former governor and resident of Canton said Wednesday.

The decision also puts a period in a 2020 primary cycle historically aligned with Massachusetts White House hopefuls, particularly in the busy Democratic race, which has narrowed to former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, after Senator Elizabeth Warren retired earlier. this month. Representative Seth Moulton and former Governor Deval Patrick also released short-lived offers. And there were also several Massachusetts natives on the run: New York City Mayor (and Cambridge native) Bill de Blasio, former New York City Mayor (and Medford native) Michael Bloomberg, and former Alaska Senator (and Springfield native) Mike Gravel.

Weld, who was also a candidate for the vice presidency of the Libertarian Party in 2016, reiterated on Wednesday that he was sure he had the "experience and vision,quot; to be president. Although after failing to muster double-digit support in his home state primaries earlier this month, he noted that his campaign had focused more on weakening Trump than winning the nomination. Weld said he had "absorbed some lessons from this campaign,quot; and left the race even more convinced of the need to address growing budget deficits, climate change, immigration, income inequality and the impact of the Trump presidency on the federal government.

"While I am suspending my candidacy, I want to make it clear that I am not suspending my commitment to our nation and to the democratic institutions that distinguish us," he said. “The United States is truly the best country on Earth. It is up to each of us to ensure that it continues to be so. "