Bill Belichick reacts to Tom Brady's decision to leave the Patriots: "He was a tone maker and a bar lifter."

An apparently deteriorating relationship with Bill Belichick was probably at least part of the reason why Tom Brady decided to leave the Patriots in 2020 NFL free agency. That doesn't mean the 67-year-old coach has any grudges about the quarterback. 42-year-old who plays the rest of his career in a place other than New England.

Brady announced to the world Tuesday that he would not return to the Patriots, a development that was widely anticipated but shocking.

Among those who issued reactionary words was the man who trained Brady for 20 years and won six Super Bowls with him.

Below is Belichick's full statement:

"Tom was not just a player who bought our show. He was one of its original creators. Tom lived and perpetuated our culture. On a daily basis, he was a tone maker and a bar maker. He won championships in three of his first four years in the field and in three of his last six seasons with us, while competing for championships in most interim seasons. This is a credit to Tom's consistency and what sets him apart. He didn't just perform. He just won. He won championships. and again. "Tom and I will always have a great relationship based on love, admiration, respect and appreciation. Tom's success as a player and his character as a person are exceptional. Nothing about the end of Tom & # 39; s career. Patriots changes how unfathomably spectacular it was. With For his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he won everyone's adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to train Tom Brady for 20 years. "Tom's examples of greatness are limitless as they go back even before he was selected. We saw how he prepared when he wasn't playing, how he performed when he had the chance, what he did to continually improve, his leadership, his mindset, the example he set and of course the person he is. I am extremely grateful for what he did for our team and me personally. "Sometimes in life, it takes a while to really appreciate something or someone, but that has not been the case with Tom. He is a special person and the best quarterback of all time."

Brady's departure leaves a maximum cap of $ 13.5 million on New England books for 2020. Reports indicated that the Patriots hoped to avoid that charge and convince Brady to return after trying free agency. According to the Boston Globe, New England "gave Tom a number. Didn't want it"However, according to NBC Sports Boston," a tangible effort by the Patriots to keep Tom Brady in New England. It never happened. No negotiation. Just hinting that it was up to Brady to say what he wanted. For Brady, that stance spoke volumes. "

The New England approach, remember, your phone conversation with coach / general manager Bill Belichick a couple of weeks ago reportedly did not go well and was strictly commercial, probably the last straw for Brady.