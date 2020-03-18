Bill Belichick can and will win without Tom Brady

%MINIFYHTML0635c4a5d8a4f06abf3b3afee7bcaedd11% %MINIFYHTML0635c4a5d8a4f06abf3b3afee7bcaedd12%

Now what happened after 20-20! – Amazing years, I understand that trying to spread the credit is irresistible, especially around this time of COVID-19 and the extremely minor but still notable shortage of sports content.

But excuse me while I resist. It will never be Bill Belichick or Tom Brady for me, even if they go their separate ways. They are Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, always.

Belichick is the smartest, most disciplined coach in NFL history. Brady is the smartest and bravest quarterback. They won six Super Bowls together. Neither of them would have won six without the other. It was the most beneficial association of genius for both parties, perhaps in the history of sport. (I'll hear you on Red Auerbach and Bill Russell, but that's it.)

Both Brady and Belichick deserve full credit. That is all you will get from me.

But since we have to look at them individually now that they are in different, separate soccer entities for the first time since April 16, 2000, the estimation of what comes next is much more interesting than trying to determine a credit pie for What has already happened.

And while Brady is the one facing the biggest change, one good thing the Buccaneers never retired at No. 12 from Doug Williams, it's Belichick's path that I find much more compelling.

I'm not sure letting Brady leave as he enters his 43-year season is the boldest thing he's ever done. He left the franchise icon Bernie Kosar in Cleveland, and even let Brady keep the job for more than $ 103 million, Drew Bledsoe (who preceded Brady as Kraft's fifth de facto son) was not a no-brainer at the time. Belichick has never been afraid to part ways with the popular and the legendary. This clear lack of sentimentality has led to oddities like Willie McGinest, Cleveland Brown, and Vince Wilfork, Houston Texan. But it has almost always served the Patriots well. Even letting kicker Adam Vinatieri go to the Colts worked well, and in the early years of the dynasty he was probably as beloved as Brady.

This is different, and not just because he is Brady, that rare special athlete who becomes part of the fabric of fan life, who is leaving. Belichick knows more about Brady's declines than we do. No, it is because it is really difficult to know what is the immediate way forward for the Patriots.

Important veterans like Devin and Jason McCourty and Matthew Slater have remained in free agency. Linebackers and alleged "Sack Men,quot; Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy are gone, as are insurance Duron Harmon and trusted lineman Ted Karras. Guard Joe Thuney earned the franchise tag, but could be changed. Dante Scarnecchia, an easy Hall of Fame choice if his voters ever deign to choose worthy assistant coaches, is retired. None of the attractive tight ends in the free agent market came to Foxborough. And did we mention that they need a quarterback, even if sophomore QB Jarrett Stidham is the successor in the depth chart and in the group?

If Belichick had decided to stick with Brady, to give him the extension he has wanted for years, the conflicting messages about list building might make more sense. It would seem that they are trying to win now without leaving space on the cover. But if Belichick has a clear vision right now, it is murky for the rest of us.

I know this: You better plan to coach the Patriots for the foreseeable future. His contract terms are a mystery, just as he likes it, but as Jersey's best rocker song says, he's not that young anymore.

Belichick turns 68 on April 16. It seems to be sharper than ever, which means it is sharper than anyone. Good, because it will have to be.

He has changed the structure and strengths of his roster multiple times over the years, but Brady has always been the fulcrum, and without him this could be his most challenging roster change since he arrived in 2000 and eliminated veterans like Bruce Armstrong, Ben Coates and Chris Slade.

Not that Belichick needs to be rejuvenated. He just needs to stay where he is, smarter than anyone, in his 68-year season.

I would never bet on Brady and Belichick when they were together, nor am I willing to bet when they are apart. I think Brady can and will win without Belichick, for a year anyway, like Joe Montana with the '93 Bosses. (Joe Cool was better than you remember).

And I think Belichick can and will win without Brady. The Patriots 2020 will be better than giddy skeptics think. I just don't have a specific idea of ​​how now. We trust Bill. Even if the Patriots' next quarterback plays like the next Todd Philcox for a while.