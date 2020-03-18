Big tech is getting ready to talk about new products again

%MINIFYHTMLc20013f2d0be85597061e84724eed0f011% %MINIFYHTMLc20013f2d0be85597061e84724eed0f012%

As we settle into the new reality of a closed and socially distant world, great technology is preparing to start talking, and perhaps even launching, new consumer technology products. We have rumors about Motorola's new flagship phone, a new Sonos speaker operating system, and more. Sony will also try to enhance Microsoft's recent Xbox X Series revelations with a "deep dive,quot; today.

It all seems a bit tentative, no one really knows what will happen when the locked days turn into weeks and, in all probability, months. Will bored people buy more gadgets? Will they all blink and hold their releases sometime in the future, when things seem a little more predictable?

I don't know the answer and the question is far, far, far from being the most important one right now. But as time goes by, we will start to see a lot of companies trying to respond anyway. I would say that it will be instructive to see how they advertise their products, but we are all so far in unexplored territory that it will be impossible to know what is unique and what precedes it.

Sit back and find a video of several hours of animals in the wild to put on your TV (we have some suggestions below). Here are yesterday's most important tech stories.

Dieter

The most important technological news (without coronavirus)

┏ Sony will reveal new details of PS5 in a "deep dive,quot; today. Starts at 9 a.m. PT / noon ET.

┏ Sonos will launch a new application and operating system for its speakers in June. Chris Welch details the new system. The big big question for me is Dolby Atmos, and while this update may make it more likely, Sonos continues to act as if it says that the "Dolby,quot; world will aloud summon a demon.

Switching to a new operating system will result in expanded capabilities, according to Sonos. Sonos S2 will allow for higher resolution audio, while the company's speakers are currently limited to audio with no loss of CD quality. The revamped software basics could allow Sonos to become hi-fi in the same way as Amazon's Echo Studio. Finally, it could also result in Sonos adopting Dolby Atmos for home theater sound on the next Playbar, Playbase or Beam.

┏ The new leak is the clearest aspect so far on the Motorola Edge Plus. A much better look, and "confirms some previous details, such as the 108-megapixel camera, the curved perforated screen and the 3.5mm headphone jack," says Jon Porter. The headphone jack is back, baby! However, I'm more concerned with that 108-megapixel sensor, given my experience with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. If Samsung couldn't change the focus of the new sensor quickly, I'm also not sure Motorola can do it.

┏ Fox buys Tubi for $ 440 million as he tries to join the broadcast wars. 25 million subscribers! I would have guessed a third of that at best. No wonder it costs so much.

The company is also looking to expand the type of content Tubi can provide subscribers through national and local news, along with sports programming. Tubi is not going to suddenly go into the original business. Essentially, don't think of it as a competitor to Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV Plus, or Hulu.

┏ Google Translate's real-time transcription feature is now available for Android. This is a really important feature, even if it arrives just in time for no one to use because no one can travel.

┏ ReMarkable 2 promises a better giant E Ink tablet. Very good concept and very good set of features. Unfortunately, it's still not a really good price, $ 399. That's $ 100 cheaper than the first, but still more expensive than an entry-level iPad and Apple Pencil. I love E Ink, but I don't know if I love it that much.

┏ Samsung's PC-to-phone game streaming service to be closed later this month. Samsung really wants to build its own service ecosystem, but this is not the company's core competition. I don't know what essential service Samsung could provide that is not better managed by Google or Microsoft or Dropbox or … whoever … but it definitely is not.

┏ Movies Anywhere's new Screen Pass feature will let you lend your digital movies to friends. Unfortunately, you still can't do anything with this, but being able to borrow movies like this will be a blessing when you see a wide release. Oddly, it doesn't seem like they have created a system for their family to see what they have in their library. … which severely limits the usefulness of this program, and I can't help but wonder if that's by design. It's such an obvious feature, leaving it out seems intentional.

Things to do

┏ Fortnite has helicopters now.

┏ Relaxing live animal webcams to watch while trapped at home. This morning I realized that I am a complete idiot because I have been sitting in a room with a big blank television all day every day and could have been OBSERVING OURS.

┏ Popcorn Time, the once popular Netflix for hacking, is back.

┏ Here is a list of games you can take and save some money in the process.

┏ Nintendo just announced that a bunch of new independent games will be coming to the Switch..

┏ … Pray that this does not happen again: Nintendo's Switch Online service stopped working yesterday. Nintendo! If this happens again during the Animal crossing The launch will be … well, there will really be nothing more to complain about on Twitter since we cannot leave our homes.

Pandemic news and reports

┏ Coronavirus testing shouldn't be that complicated. Nicole Wetsman delves into the various testing methods to detect a virus. In theory, a quick bedside test is possible. In practice, well, read his article: it will be a lot of work to get there.

┏ The European Union closes all external borders for 30 days..

┏ Apple will keep its retail stores outside China closed indefinitely.

┏ Tesla told to shut down California factory to help fight coronavirus.

┏ Israel is using cell phone data to track coronavirus. Unprecedented times, unprecedented measures. Still, I would feel better about this if it were some form of citizen engagement. Better.

The agency has permission to use the data, which Shin Bet has collected from Israeli carriers since at least 2002, for the next 30 days. By ordering people who may have come in contact with the virus to quarantine immediately via text message, the government could greatly speed up the isolation process. The agency has not released exactly what data it collects, but experts told the Times that the Israeli government can use it to track the location of almost anyone.

┏ FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel on staying connected during a pandemic. It's nice that broadband providers are pushing data limits, but those limits really shouldn't have been there in the first place.