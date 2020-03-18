Best of coronavirus memes to quarantine

With all the panic and scare of the coronavirus and the imposed blockade, memes have come to the rescue to stay dizzy during the crisis. With quarantines, canceled programs, hygiene instructions, let's be honest, it's bad, but we're all in this together.

The situation is undoubtedly serious and has been terrifying. While being informed and being cautious is important, we also need to find time off and not too much stress. Quarantine has led people to relax amid all the chaos. When William Shakespeare was quarantined by the plague, according to Shakespeare scholar James Shapiro, he wrote to Antony and Cleopatra, King Lear, Macbeth, and more – well, we're not sure if any of that is happening sideways, but one thing It has The fact that we have all rested are surely the funny memes that circulate on social networks. So, in times of trouble, we thought about lining up our favorite picks to keep you smiling during tough times. Laughter may not be the cure here, but it is certainly the best medicine. Stay safe!