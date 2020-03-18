Bernie Sanders "Will Evaluate the Way Forward" for the Presidential Campaign – Deadline

Bernie Sanders "will evaluate the way forward" for his presidential campaign after he was defeated in three presidential primaries on Tuesday, with Joe Biden opening a larger delegated leadership.
Sanders' campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, wrote in a note to supporters that Sanders "will likely have a vote on the coronavirus in the Senate today. He will take that vote, and can expect his fight to continue to ensure that we are protecting the workers, low-income people and the most vulnerable communities, not just giant corporations and Wall Street in response to the virus.
Shakir said that Sanders and his wife Jane will return to Vermont, where they will hold conversations with their supporters "and evaluate the way forward for our campaign."
Biden defeated Sanders in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, and expanded his leadership to some 300 committed delegates, according to network projections. Sanders' hopes of overtaking Biden are now seen as a long shot, and some experts began declaring Biden that alleged candidate.
The Senate is expected to take a House of Representatives coronavirus relief bill Wednesday, while drafting a major stimulus package expected to exceed $ 1 trillion. Sanders has called for a series of actions, including sending $ 2,000 checks to Americans during each month of the crisis.
%MINIFYHTML548a71b797ce9e9d3fb5ea5f69cd56a117%