Bella Thorne Signs Television Development Agreement With Fox – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML91b7425418cb8788e6a3789b8e99645811% %MINIFYHTML91b7425418cb8788e6a3789b8e99645812%

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from tonight's episode of The masked singer on Fox

Bella Thorne is going into business with Fox, signing a development agreement for hyphenated and unscripted content with the network. (SPOILER ALERT) Thorne was also part of a major reveal tonight on Fox & # 39; s The masked singer where she was unmasked like the swan.

%MINIFYHTML91b7425418cb8788e6a3789b8e99645813% %MINIFYHTML91b7425418cb8788e6a3789b8e99645814%

Best known for roles in The duff, Netflix The babysitter, nation of murder and Disney Channel Move itThorne has been shooting independent movies Habit from the producer of Mudbound, and is set to star in director Mitzi Peirone's post-apocalyptic thriller The stranger. She has also been cast in the house invasion thriller Masquerade And she will be making her directorial debut with an elevated thriller written by Zander Coté, whose story is kept secret. On television, she was a headline Famous in love, which aired for two seasons on Freeform, among many other credits.

%MINIFYHTML91b7425418cb8788e6a3789b8e99645815% %MINIFYHTML91b7425418cb8788e6a3789b8e99645816%

The actress, best-selling author, director, philanthropist, musician, and businesswoman entered the entertainment business at six months of age. Now 21, he has built up an empire that spans from acting to various business initiatives and philanthropic ventures.

Thorne joins a growing roster of talents who have entered development partnerships with Fox, including writer / producer Kyle Killen. (Halo, Mind games), Mara Brock Akil (Black lighting, love is …)Jeff DavisCriminal minds, teenage wolf) and Sarah Watson (Fox's untitled movie reenactment drama pilot, The bold type)

Thorne is represented by CAA, Thirty Three Management and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.