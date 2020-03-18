Behind the virus report that prompted the United States and the United Kingdom to action

LONDON – When Boris Johnson was campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union in 2016, a path that many experts warned would end in disaster for the country, one of his close allies, Michael Gove, stated that “the people in this country has had enough of experts. "

Now, Mr Gove and Mr Johnson lead the British government as they face the coronavirus calamity, and Mr Johnson, now the Prime Minister, insists that the process is being expertly guided. The problem is that those experts can often disagree with each other or change their minds about the correct course of action.

That round-trip mess has been on display this week with the release of a surprising new report on the virus from a team at Imperial College London. The report, which warned that an uncontrolled spread of the disease could cause up to 510,000 deaths in Britain, sparked a sudden change in the government's relatively relaxed response to the virus.

American officials said the report, which projected up to 2.2 million deaths in the United States from such a spread, also influenced the White House to strengthen its measures to isolate members of the public.