Behind the virus report that prompted the United States and the United Kingdom to action

LONDON – When Boris Johnson was campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union in 2016, a path that many experts warned would end in disaster for the country, one of his close allies, Michael Gove, stated that “the people in this country has had enough of experts. "
Now, Mr Gove and Mr Johnson lead the British government as they face the coronavirus calamity, and Mr Johnson, now the Prime Minister, insists that the process is being expertly guided. The problem is that those experts can often disagree with each other or change their minds about the correct course of action.
That round-trip mess has been on display this week with the release of a surprising new report on the virus from a team at Imperial College London. The report, which warned that an uncontrolled spread of the disease could cause up to 510,000 deaths in Britain, sparked a sudden change in the government's relatively relaxed response to the virus.
American officials said the report, which projected up to 2.2 million deaths in the United States from such a spread, also influenced the White House to strengthen its measures to isolate members of the public.
Imperial College has advised the government on its response to past epidemics, such as SARS, avian flu, and swine flu. With ties to the World Health Organization and a team of 50 scientists, led by a prominent epidemiologist, Neil Ferguson, Imperial is treated as a kind of gold standard, his mathematical models directly feeding government policies.
But outside experts noted that the report's alarming findings, that the virus would overwhelm hospitals, and that governments had no choice but to impose radical blocking policies, had been made in previous reports on the coronavirus or on dedicated social media sites. to the outbreak.
"A lot of it is not what they say, but who says it," said Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance program at the University of Edinburgh. "Neil Ferguson has a great influence."
Imperial College, according to experts, was part of the advisory group to the now abandoned government strategy, which minimized radical social distancing and accepted that the infection would spread to the population. The theory is that this would generate so-called "collective immunity,quot; so that the public would be more resistant to a second wave of infections next winter.
But such a strategy, the report noted, would lead to flood of critically ill patients in a country without sufficient beds. Instead, he said, Britain needs to pursue "repression,quot;, which involves much tighter blockades, such as the closing of schools and the quarantine of infected people and their families. That would reduce the number of cases and distribute the flow of patients over a longer period, allowing hospitals to cope.
Dr. Ferguson has been sincere that the report reached new conclusions because of the latest data from Italy, which has seen a dizzying rate of infections, flooding hospitals and forcing doctors to make agonizing decisions about who to treat.
"The UK has struggled in recent weeks to think about how to handle this outbreak in the long term," Dr. Ferguson said in an interview on Monday, just after the report was released. "According to our estimates and those of other teams," there really is no other choice but to follow in China's footsteps and suppress them. "
The report adds, "This conclusion has only been reached in the past few days, with refinement of estimates of UCI probable demand due to COVID-19 based on experience in Italy and the UK."
But other experts said the burden on hospitals was clear since the original outbreak in Wuhan, China. Lancet, the British medical journal, published an article in January, based on the study of a small group of patients, which found that a third of people had to be admitted to intensive care units.
"I can't help but feel angry because it has taken nearly two months for politicians and even 'experts' to understand the magnitude of the SARS-CoV-2 danger," said Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of Lancet . , On twitter. "Those dangers were clear from the start."
Some said governments should treat the report's projections on crackdown policies with the same caution. He says social distancing measures may have to be in place for 18 months or more, at least intermittently, until a vaccine is developed and tested. But the report acknowledges that this is uncertain, given the potential for drug treatments and the mystery of how the virus is transmitted.
"We are all using the 1918 pandemic flu manual," said Dr. Sridhar. "But we are in a different position than in 1918. We are in 2020."
After days of confusion over the wisdom of encouraging "collective immunity," the government tried to minimize the dispute, arguing that this was not a deliberate part of its strategy, but a by-product of it. But it changed to a policy of urging people not to go to pubs, restaurants, theaters, or museums.
On Tuesday, the government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said he expected these new and tighter restrictions. It will last for months, and that the authorities would have to carefully monitor what would happen when they were eventually lifted.
British officials acknowledge that their health service faces a moment of truth. All non-urgent operations in England will be postponed for at least three months, starting April 15, to free 30,000 beds to help fight the coronavirus.
Britain lags behind other European nations in its supply of fans. Plans are underway to increase their numbers from more than 8,000 to 12,000, though officials are reluctant to promise that even this is enough.
Underlining the change in tone, Britain's chief financial officer, Rishi Sunak, announced a massive fiscal stimulus to save wobbly British companies and try to stem job losses. The package, worth £ 330 billion, or $ 422 billion, will include government-backed loans and business tax breaks and a three-month break in mortgage payments for struggling homeowners.
"Never in peacetime do we face an economic struggle like this," said Mr. Sunak, who also pledged support for airports and airlines in the coming days, after the British were discouraged against all non-essential travel.
Johnson hinted Tuesday that schools could be closed soon. But it still faces criticism for lack of clarity, including its decision to urge people to avoid bars and restaurants, but not order its closure. In fact, the government now intends to relax the laws to allow pubs to remain open and produce takeout.
To Mr. Johnson's shame, one of those who promised to visit his local pub was his own father, Stanley Johnson.
Sheri Fink contributed to this report from New York.