Bay Area Class Of 2020 coming to an end with the end of the Coronavirus school year – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Bay Area students in the class of 2020 are trying to adjust to the possibility that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

"It is supposed to be my last year, I am supposed to make memories with my friends, have fun and now everything that has been taken from me," said Frankie Jiménez, a senior at Valley Christian High School in San José, who canceled the lessons. Last week, I switched to online courses in which students log in to their iPads.

%MINIFYHTML1c23a1b66f1b9e967c0b97730d61076011% %MINIFYHTML1c23a1b66f1b9e967c0b97730d61076012%

"It was really weird, just seeing my teacher on a screen and seeing my classmates in little boxes, it's just that you have 30 minutes with them, so it's not a lot of class. You're just listening to what you have to do for the homework and that's it, "said Jiménez.

"Our message to our students, stay as committed to your learning as possible," said Chris Funk, Superintendent of Schools for the East Side Union High School in San Jose. Funk said this is an especially difficult time for students taking the AP college exams. "I certainly hope the university board will postpone those tests until at least June or July," he said.

The chance of the end of the school year is real and decisions will be made next week, Funk said.

But it is not all bad news.

"All students who pass their classes before closing will be able to pass their course and receive full credit. And we will not extend the school year at this time," said Funk.

The closure is also affecting older people about to take college tours.

"Many of the admissions and college trips will be canceled right now," said Colin Richardson, a senior at Bellarmine College Preparatory.

"They will try to do a lot of virtual campus visits, but it's not the same as stepping on the place where they could live for the next four years," said Richardson.

All spring sports have been canceled and other high school traditions are in the air.

"We don't know if graduation will be canceled, or if we are going to be able to have a prom," said Richardson.

"That would really suck, not being able to walk the stage after four years of going through all of this," said Jiménez.

Students are trying to stay positive, but they know that the class of 2020 will be like no other.

"I didn't see my senior year ending like this," said Jiménez.