Ava DuVerney and Netflix sued again for five Central Park miniseries – Deadline

Almost a year after the Emmy won When they see us Launched on Netflix, broadcaster and director Ava DuVernay has been sued by former Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein for defamation.

DuVernay may be silent on the radio today about this, Netflix has none of it.

"Linda Fairstein's frivolous lawsuit is unsubstantiated," a serpentine spokesperson said Wednesday morning after the former assistant New York County District Attorney filed her damages and further lawsuit in Florida federal court. "We intend to vigorously defend When they see us and Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke, the amazing team behind the series, "added Netflix.

In a language reminiscent of a WSJ In an opinion piece she wrote in June 2019, Fairstein says the four-part series paints her as a "racist and unethical villain who is determined to imprison innocent children of color at any cost." Portrayed in WTSU By Felicity Huffman, who had her own high-profile charm jailed with the criminal justice system last year by Operation Varsity Blues, the only time ICM Partners repeated Fairstein's complaint he continues to insist that his representations in the mini "are complete fabrications and easily contradicted by evidence in the public record. "

Co-written by DuVernay, When they see us details the police, prosecutors, Donald Trump and much of the media sprint to taint justice against five young men falsely accused in the near-fatal 1989 rape of a woman who was jogging in Central Park. Back then head of the DA's sex crimes unit, Fairstein had a very public presence in the various cases and trials and certainly took credit for the convictions of Rayomond Santana, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise. .

In 2001, rapist and serial killer Matias Reyes confessed to the attack while behind bars for another crime; His statements were confirmed by DNA evidence and knowledge of the scene. While the Exonerated Five finally saw their names erased in 2014 after a long and lengthy effort, Reyes was never prosecuted for the rape because the Empire State's statute of limitations on such sex crimes had expired.

Along with unspecified damages and claims that his career and reputation after prosecution have been damaged by WTSU, Fairstein seeks an apology, a disclaimer about the series, and the removal of the particular scenes she alleges are inaccurate. WTSU co-writer Locke is also named as a defendant in the matter.

This is actually the second defamation trial that Netflix and DuVernay have been beaten with during the debut show on May 31, 2019. In October of last year, right after WTSUJharrel Jerome chose his Primetime Emmy as Best Leading Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, John E. Reid & Associates brought the duo to court over a line in the series that called the company's widely used controversial interrogation technique "universally rejected." . "

Still in dispute in federal court, that lawsuit must be dismissed, the transmitter and the director said in their own documents last November.

I bet he will certainly bear a not so striking resemblance to his eventual formal response to Fairstein's lawsuit.