Autonomous driving: Autonomous driving technology companies suspend testing on virus fears – Latest news

Autonomous technology companies, including Waymo, Cruise, and Uber, have suspended autonomous tests of cars involving backup drivers, teaming up with American corporations to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Alphabet Inc unit Waymo said Tuesday it was temporarily suspending robotaxi services in Phoenix that require a backup controller, but added that the fully automated services would continue.

Waymo also said it was pausing autonomous driving tests in California, where 65 companies have active autonomous test permits with backup drivers.

%MINIFYHTML39b0a780ae043b2ea823506b0fb17d8f11% %MINIFYHTML39b0a780ae043b2ea823506b0fb17d8f12%

"The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has been in contact with AV test permit holders and there are indications that they are complying with federal, state and local public health recommendations," said a spokesman for the California DMV.

Cruise, a unit of General Motors Co., said it had suspended operations and closed all San Francisco facilities for three weeks. Trial operators will receive a full payment for the days they would have worked during this period, said Arden Hoffman, director of personnel for Cruise.

Argo, a unit of Ford Motor Co, said it had paused its vehicle testing operations, but added that it has not experienced any significant impact due to the coronavirus.

"Removing the human driver is very promising not only to make our roads safer, but to help our passengers stay healthy in these uncertain times," Waymo said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Pony.ai, backed by Toyota, said it had stopped its robotaxi utility in Fremont and Irvine, California for three weeks, but that the company is testing cars in the Chinese cities of Beijing and Guangzhou.

Passenger transportation company Uber Technologies Inc also said it would temporarily suspend its track test and road test of driverless vehicles for the time being.

