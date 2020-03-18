Automakers to Close Factories, AP Reports – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit (AP) – An informed person on the matter says that the three Detroit automakers agreed to close all their factories due to workers' fears about the coronavirus.

Automakers are expected to release details of the shutdown later today. The United Auto Workers union has been pushing for factories to close because workers fear coming into contact with the virus.

The person did not want to be identified because the closings have not been formally announced.

The decision revokes an agreement drawn up Tuesday night in which automakers would cancel some shifts so they could thoroughly clean equipment and buildings. But workers, especially in some Fiat Chrysler factories, were still afraid and were pressuring the union to seek full closings.

Honda Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it will temporarily close its North American factories for about a week starting Monday.

