Australia Palace cinemas close amid coronavirus, television neighbors stop filming – Deadline

Amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and along with the cancellation of the Sydney Film Festival, there have been some theater closings in Australia, while the iconic soap opera Neighbors production has temporarily closed.

In the case of the first, the Melbourne Palace Cinemas-based exhibition chain has said it will close all its locations starting tomorrow (March 19) for an indefinite period. The group operates 20 sites across the country and made the "difficult decision" to close following the new directives from the Oz government.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office today issued measures including restricting "nonessential" internal gatherings of more than 100 people. Outdoor events of less than 500 attendees can still continue.

"States and territories will further consider practical guidelines and rules for nonessential internal meetings of less than 100 people (including staff) such as movie theaters, theaters, restaurants / cafes, pubs, clubs, weddings and funerals," said the government. said. This information will be considered at the next National Cabinet meeting to be held on Friday. "Meanwhile, these places must continue to apply social distancing and hygiene practices."

It is currently unclear whether the larger chains Event Cinemas and Hoyts are closing their auditoriums. However, the latter has introduced the separation of seats in the cinema, since it recommends social distancing. Smaller circuit, Dendy Cinemas has also not announced closings, but said on its website that, in addition to reducing capacity, it has implemented staggered seating and will launch projection times daily given the uncertain nature of the situation.

Australia is a major market, and the box office has dropped sharply in early March compared to last year. Elsewhere, US chains darkened this week, while big companies in the UK announced closings on Tuesday, joining key European markets like France, Spain and Italy.

Meanwhile, long-running soap opera production Neighbors , Which helped launch the careers of stars like Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce, has stopped amid the pandemic. According to 10Daily, Network 10 and Fremantle Media said today that the program would take "a short break to ensure that the current production model can withstand any potential impact of the current COVID-19 situation." Currently, the break will last only until next Monday without interruption in the transmission schedule.