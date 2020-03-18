Atlanta United's Josef Martinez undergoes knee surgery | Football news





Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez underwent knee surgery

Atlanta United star Josef Martinez underwent surgery on his right knee more than two weeks after his LCA broke during the league's opening game in Nashville.

Martinez posted an update on his Instagram page after the operation at UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh. The forward smiled and held up his thumb as he posed on his bed with one of his doctors, Volker Musahl.

He also underwent surgery Freddie Fu, the Pittsburgh-based orthopedic specialist who was hailed for saving Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career after he broke his knee ligaments in 2017.

Martinez posted an update on his Instagram page after the operation, thanking UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh, doctors Freddie Fu and Volker Musahl, Atlanta United, and supporters from Venezuela and around the world. He noted the surgery went well amid the humanitarian crisis affecting everyone.

Martinez was injured on February 29 in a 2-1 victory over Nashville to open the Major League Soccer season. It is expected to be out for much of its year, although the season is now on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After injury, Atlanta United played two more games, a 2-1 victory over Cincinnati in MLS and a 3-0 loss to Mexican powerhouse America in the opening leg of the CONCACAF quarterfinals, before All competitions were halted for at least a month in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez is knocked down in his MLS game with Nashville

It could take up to six months for Martinez to recover from his injury, which means he could return before the end of the season.

It could be the next season before Martinez fully recovers the form that led to a record 31 goals two seasons ago, when he led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup title. The mark was broken last season when Carlos Vela scored 34 goals for Los Angeles FC.

Martinez has scored 77 goals in 84 MLS games since joining the league for Atlanta's debut season in 2017. He had 27 goals in 29 regular-season games last season.