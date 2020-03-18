Arjun Kapoor shares a heartfelt note asking paparazzi to be sensible and safe

Given the unfortunate situation, the deadly coronavirus outbreak has put everyone in place, actors in City B, like many commoners, have no choice but to stay home in quarantine. However, yesterday, when Arjun Kapoor had to urgently leave to visit his doctor, the paparazzi followed him to the clinic and started clicking on his photos.

Arjun, who was seen wearing a mask, did not wait and pose for the photos as usual, but instead asked the parents to go home and rest. He returned home and turned to social media to write a long note asking the media and paparazzi to be sensitive in these difficult times. He wrote that he does not feel that now is the time to pose for the photos and act normally.

Arjun also explained that he had to leave the house for his routine ultrasound, as he was not sure if his physio would be open for the next few days. Arjun said that when he left the clinic, the photographers saw him and started clicking on his photos, which took him by surprise. He wrote: “I love my job and agree with the media attention, but I really don't think this is the time for us to be normal and just have images going in and out of trying to maintain a healthy life. The short-term distance is better for a long-term proximity that everyone enjoys. Stay healthy and stay home. "

Now that Arjun is in quarantine, he turned to social media to share a photo of him posing for the camera and giving fans a peek at his shelf full of Blu-ray DVDs. Publishing the photo, Arjun wrote: "That Blu Ray cabinet is going to save lives for the next 2 weeks."

Arjun's next project, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar had to be hit by the spread of the Coronavirus, due to its release date being indefinitely postponed.