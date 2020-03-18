Arielle Charnas examined for coronavirus: results were positive

After she was furious enough to get tested COVID-19 right away, social media influencer Arielle Charnas tested positive for the new strain of influenza that is spreading worldwide.

Page Six claims the owner of Something Navy, 33, sparked outrage on social media when she used her personal connection to test herself before others.

Charnas reportedly revealed Tuesday that he knew a local doctor and managed to get tested for both the flu and the new coronavirus. In an Instagram post this morning, Arielle shared that she was fully aware that there are people who cannot be tested.

Arielle added that it was "our government offices' responsibility,quot; to ensure that Americans receive the medical care they need. She emphasized that she is fully aware of her own fortune and ability to receive the test.

Additionally, the social media influencer went on to list several of her symptoms, including loss of appetite, decreased sense of taste and smell, increased tactile sensations, sinus pressure, and headache, as well as fever and pain in the chest.

Entertainment news fans know that there have been a variety of celebrities affected by the virus, including Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, as well as Idris Elba and Rachel Matthews. Stars for the symptom-free test include Kris Jenner.

Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for coronavirus. Charnas continued in her position, arguing that she did what she believed was necessary to protect herself and the people closest to her in her life. Arielle claims that her two daughters, Ruby and Esme, have no symptoms, but her husband was "sick and resting."

Earlier today, during the coronavirus task force press conference, United States President Donald Trump also addressed the phenomenon in which those who are wealthy and connected can receive treatment before other people.

The President suggested that it was a reality that those of us with more connections and monetary resources can often meet needs before others.



