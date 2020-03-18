Apple Brings PC-Type Trackpad to iPad Tablets

%MINIFYHTML60e7277dc77976e55ad44a93ee90173711% %MINIFYHTML60e7277dc77976e55ad44a93ee90173712%

NEW YORK, NY. – Apple's new iPad offers trackpad capabilities similar to those of a PC for the first time, as the company seeks to make its tablet even more like a laptop.

%MINIFYHTML60e7277dc77976e55ad44a93ee90173713% %MINIFYHTML60e7277dc77976e55ad44a93ee90173714%

Apple says the trackpad will offer more precision than fingers when selecting text and switching between applications.

%MINIFYHTML60e7277dc77976e55ad44a93ee90173715% %MINIFYHTML60e7277dc77976e55ad44a93ee90173716%

Older iPads will also be able to get trackpad capabilities with a free software update, but some will require third-party keyboards. For the iPad Pro, Apple will launch a "magic keyboard,quot; with a trackpad in May starting at $ 299. The tablet itself starts at $ 799, while an Apple Pencil stylus costs another $ 129, bringing the combined cost closer to that of a Mac laptop.

Apple also announced a new MacBook Air computer with a starting price of about $ 1,000, down from $ 100.

The new iPad Pro and MacBook Air will be available in stores starting next week, although Apple's retail stores in most of the world remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple did not mention the new iPhones in Wednesday's announcements. There has been speculation that Apple will update its older models as lower-cost alternatives to the newer iPhone 11s.