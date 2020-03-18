Apple Announces New iPad Pro with 3-D Camera Scan

Now that everyone is forced to quarantine, that means there's plenty of free time to enjoy, and Apple hopes it will use its free time to invest in the latest iPad Pro. Apple released the product drop announcement, and fans are already excited to get their hands on not only the new iPad, but also the new MacBook Air.

Apple's new products are always cause for celebration in the tech world, as the latest product launches for the iPad Pro and MacBook Air were done a little differently this year. In lieu of the usual in-person event, this year's announcement came in a press release due to forced social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The iPad Pro will be available in two sizes, 11-inch and 12.9-inch, with prices starting at $ 799 and $ 999, respectively, according to @CNBC.

The new iPad features a lidar scanner in the camera system that can be used to measure the distance to objects in a room. AR allows you to place digital objects on top of the real world, and Apple has been investing heavily in new technology. The company also introduced for the first time a new keyboard accessory that includes a portable-style trackpad. The touchpad allows you to use the mouse cursor, like on a laptop, to navigate. The new Magic Keyboard will be available starting in May, priced at $ 299 for the 11-inch model and $ 349 for the 12.9-inch model.

There are also additional cameras on the iPad Pro, including a wide-angle lens that captures 4K video and an ultra-wide-angle zoom lens that allows it to accommodate more people and objects in one image, similar to the features of the iPhone 11.

As for the latest MacBook Air, here are the details. It has a recently redesigned Magic Keyboard that uses the same style introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019.

Pricing starts at $ 999 and is available to order now, and shipping will begin next week. In even more good news for fans, Apple is doubling storage from 128GB to 256GB on entry-level models, meaning there will be more room for apps and movies.

However, Apple stores worldwide will continue to be closed until March 27.th—And closed “until further notice” here in the United States – they have recently reopened in China. This means that while you can still order your new iPad Pro or MacBook Air, you won't be able to test it before buying like in the past.

