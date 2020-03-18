Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden dies at 88

HOUSTON – Apollo Al Worden-era astronaut died in Texas on Wednesday. He was 88 years old.

NASA confirmed Worden's death with a statement from Jim Bridenstine, the agency's administrator.

"Al was an American hero whose accomplishments in space and on Earth will never be forgotten," Bridenstine said.

Worden was the pilot of the Endeavor command module during the Apollo 15 mission to the Hadley Rile and Appennine Mountains of the Moon. He kept the module while the other two mission members surfaced.

"Every time I went around the moon, I would go to a window and watch the Earth rise, and that was quite unique," Worden said during an interview with Smithsonian magazine in 2011.

Endeavor was one of the only command modules that had its own set of scientific instruments. Worden made three spacewalks during the return trip to Earth to retrieve the film from the module's cameras.

Born in 1932 in Jackson, Michigan, Worden was selected to be an astronaut in 1966. He served as a support crew for Apollo 9 and as a backup command module pilot for Apollo 12.

Worden wrote several books and even appeared in an episode of "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood."