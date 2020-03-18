Anushka Sharma takes the challenge of safe hands initiated by the World Health Organization

Anushka Sharma is surely loved and adored by millions of fans. She also has a large number of followers on social media and her followers keep track of what she is doing on a daily basis. What the actress publishes on social networks goes viral in a short time. Whether it's her own photos, photos of her with her husband Virat Kohli, or petting animals and championing a cause. The actress offers great insights into her life from time to time and now, during the coronavirus outbreak, where people are advised to stay home and not go out unnecessarily, the actress gave a special message to her fans.

The World Health Organization declared the crown a pandemic a few days ago, and then began the challenge of safe hands on social media, where they began nominating influencers to spread awareness by showing how to maintain hygiene during such a serious time. .

The last to take on this challenge is Anushka Sharma, who posed videos telling her fans and followers the correct way to stay hygienic at the time and spoke about the need to do so as well. Congratulations to you girl!

