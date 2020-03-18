Animal shelters seek people to breed pets during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

– Did social distancing make you feel a little lonely these days? If you have ever thought about raising a pet, now is the time to do it.

Animal shelters across the country are asking people to consider becoming pet breeders, as some shelters have to close as employees and volunteers get sick or need self-quarantine.

And with no potential new owners to meet homeless animals, fewer are being adopted.

"The fewer animals we have at home, the more we can reduce the kennel staff workforce, reducing exposure," Richmond Animal Care and Control in Virginia wrote in a Facebook post about its closure. "The goal here is to keep our human and pet populations safe."

Animal shelters are looking for people to breed pets amid fear of the coronavirus

Shelters in NY ; Austin, Texas ; Phoenix, Arizona ; Chicago ; Memphis, Tennessee , and in cities around the world they have asked people to consider taking pets.

Some places offer to waive adoption fees if you decide to provide a forever home.

There is no evidence that pets can contract or spread COVID-19, but the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recommend "people with the virus limit contact with animals until more information is known."