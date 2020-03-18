Andy Cohen confronts Danielle Staub for refusing to join the meeting

Where oh where Danielle Staub sit?

In this exclusive clip of tonight's new one the New Jersey Royal Housewives meeting, Andy Cohen confronts OG's housewife when she refuses to leave her dressing room. Why? Well, Bravolebrity seems to have a problem with where she's sitting on the stand.

"Does she refuse to go out?" a surprised Andy is heard to say.

"She won't come out unless she's sitting next to you," confirms someone in the control room.

To get to the bottom of this, Andy is going to speak directly to Danielle. While the conversation starts out nice enough, with Andy complementing Danielle's gaze and the two sharing a double kiss, it doesn't take long for things to get awkward.

"I need you to listen to me … but I don't want to sit anywhere except next to you,quot; RHONJ veteran lawsuits.

According to Danielle, she "couldn't hear anything you told me at the last meeting." As Danielle details Andy, every time she opens her mouth, "that trout mouth never closes." (We assume that she means ex-friend Margaret Josephs.)