Andy Cohen confronts Danielle Staub for refusing to join the meeting

Where oh where Danielle Staub sit?
In this exclusive clip of tonight's new one the New Jersey Royal Housewives meeting, Andy Cohen confronts OG's housewife when she refuses to leave her dressing room. Why? Well, Bravolebrity seems to have a problem with where she's sitting on the stand.
"Does she refuse to go out?" a surprised Andy is heard to say.
"She won't come out unless she's sitting next to you," confirms someone in the control room.
To get to the bottom of this, Andy is going to speak directly to Danielle. While the conversation starts out nice enough, with Andy complementing Danielle's gaze and the two sharing a double kiss, it doesn't take long for things to get awkward.
"I need you to listen to me … but I don't want to sit anywhere except next to you,quot; RHONJ veteran lawsuits.
According to Danielle, she "couldn't hear anything you told me at the last meeting." As Danielle details Andy, every time she opens her mouth, "that trout mouth never closes." (We assume that she means ex-friend Margaret Josephs.)
After promising that she will speak, she makes it clear that Danielle cannot sit next to her due to the fact that Teresa Giudice and Margaret are sitting to his left and right.
"I'm not going to put you next to Teresa! The last time we were in this environment, they pushed me," Andy informs Danielle. "And I'm not going to put you next to Margaret, where there was a tug of hair, there was water poured on you."
In typical Danielle style, she suggests Margaret be moved to the end of the sofa.
"Is this what this conversation is about?" the Watch what happens live Notes from the host.
"The conversation is about the fact that I deserve respect when I leave when I walk in," Danielle replies.
Even though Andy hears Danielle's demand, he doubles in his stance, noting that she can present her case from any seat.
"I'll make sure you can talk. And I want you to feel like I'm out, said what I had to say," says Andy. "And I feel like you can do that, no matter where you're sitting. I don't know what else to say."
Finally, Andy puts the ball on Danielle's court and says "it's your decision."
Be sure to watch all this drama and more tonight New Jersey Royal Housewives meeting (part 3).
New Jersey Royal Housewives airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML94e2149a6d28c98b991e8a510fc68b3b17%