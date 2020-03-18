Ana de Armas shares dreamy vacation photos with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, an Instagram boyfriend?

Judging by photos Ana de Armas Recently shared on Instagram, such may be the case of the actor with his off-screen protagonist.

%MINIFYHTMLbece362f3dc1e30732191f05b6bb7aa313% %MINIFYHTMLbece362f3dc1e30732191f05b6bb7aa314%

Earlier this month, the new Hollywood couple left for Knives out Cuba is a native of Star and later on vacation in Costa Rica.

%MINIFYHTMLbece362f3dc1e30732191f05b6bb7aa315% %MINIFYHTMLbece362f3dc1e30732191f05b6bb7aa316%

"They are definitely a couple," a witness told E! News of the time. "They have been kissing, snuggling together and hugging each other a lot. They look at each other adoringly and like to take photos of themselves. Ben seems happy and dizzy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly very interested in Ana."

"They have been relaxed at their beach house," said the witness. "The weather has been very hot and they are trying to stay cool inside. They have gone for a walk every day and they look very happy together."