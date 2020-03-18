Americans stranded abroad: "I feel completely abandoned,quot;

%MINIFYHTML83528505bda83a5d430c94931cd4e0ff11% %MINIFYHTML83528505bda83a5d430c94931cd4e0ff12%

Scott Dyer, 65, and Kathryn Ward, 66, from Lexington, New York, had planned a two-and-a-half-week trip to Peru, and after an overnight trip to the north of the country, they discovered that Peru "would be closing completely ". They rushed to find flights back to the capital Lima, but from there were unable to get a flight out of the country. They are among the hundreds of Americans now stranded in Peru while other countries, including Britain and Israel, worked to repatriate their citizens.

"We are calm, but we have not heard anything from the embassy even though we registered for the STEP program," Dyer said.

On Tuesday, Israel's Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz announced plans to repatriate its citizens traveling to the country starting Thursday. Other nations were still trying to find a way to go.

British Ambassador to Peru Kate Harrisson British officials said they were in contact with Peruvians authorities and commercial airlines to allow the evacuation of British citizens traveling there when the country announced its closure.

A british citizen Briony Blackwellshe wrote on Twitter that she and her husband were stranded in Cusco no flights available to leave the country.

"We don't know what to do," he wrote.

Lynne Fernie, a 29-year-old educational psychologist from Glasgow, was trapped in Hurghada, a coastal city in Egypt, after the country tightened its travel restrictions and suspended all flights.

Fernie and her friend were planning to return to Britain on Sunday, but easyJet informed them on Tuesday that their flight had been canceled. On top of that, the hotel they are staying in in Hurghada is closing its doors and they have been told they must vacate their room on Thursday. Fernie said the experience has been "hell,quot;.