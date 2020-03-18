Amber Heard fights back after admitting she broke the door on Johnny Depp's head

%MINIFYHTMLfac95d2e4f4488997bb89dc3902ab53111% %MINIFYHTMLfac95d2e4f4488997bb89dc3902ab53112%

In a new leaked audio tape, you can hear the star of & # 39; Aquaman & # 39; Apologizing to the actor from & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39 ;, and & # 39; I'm very sorry for knocking you on the door or hitting your head & # 39 ;.

Amber Heard admitted breaking a door Johnny DeppIt is worth noting the new leaked recordings of his explosive judicial battle for alleged domestic violence.

In the new tape, obtained by the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, the 33-year-old actress also admits to "marking" 56-year-old Depp in the jaw, saying, "I'm so sorry … I remember hitting him. " in response to the door. And I'm so sorry I hit you on the door or hit your head. It was not my intention ".

Lawyers for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star listened to the recording to Heard in August 2016, while she was making a videotaped statement in her bitter divorce trial.

"They just hit me on the head with a corner of the door … and then I stood up and then you screwed me over," says Depp, while Heard replies, "I didn't do this." with the door … (but) I wanted to hit you. "

After listening to the audio tape, Heard repeatedly states that she did not purposely close the door on Depp's face, adding: "I was trying to escape from a room where Johnny was attacking me … I was trying to get to the other side of the door. " door, trying to close the door, and he was trying to get in, despite my attempts to escape an assault. "

The "Aquaman"Star continued," I made it very clear that I was sorry the door hit him when I entered the room he was in … trying to escape, "before insisting that the recorded conversation," misrepresents what really happened, which is what. that he's trying to get into a room, that he's trying to get him out of. "

Depp is suing Heard for defamation in Virginia over an op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post after her divorce, when she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse," and alluded to the allegations she made against Depp in his explosive 2016 divorce, who withdrew after reaching a settlement.

Depp has insisted that it was Heard who abused him, and is demanding damages of more than $ 50 million.